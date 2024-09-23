Carpentersville man dies after single-vehicle crash on I-90 near Elgin

A 29-year-old Carpentersville man is dead after he crashed a 2018 BMW M5 into a concrete sewer wall near the westbound Route 31 off-ramp on Interstate 90 late Friday, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. and no other vehicles were involved.

The man, identified as Azizbek Akhmedov, was transported from the scene to Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge, where he died early Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.