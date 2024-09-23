10 suburban schools among Illinois’ 2024 National Blue Ribbon winners

Administrators at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights celebrate its second recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School. Courtesy of Northwest Suburban High School District 214

Ten schools in the North, West and Northwest suburbs were among the 18 in Illinois named as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education Monday.

The recognized suburban schools were John Hersey and St. Viator high schools in Arlington Heights; Jefferson Elementary School in Elmhurst; Heartland Elementary School in Geneva; Oak Grove School in Green Oaks; Lake Zurich Middle School North in Hawthorn Woods; Lake Zurich High School in Lake Zurich; and Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley high schools as well as Scott Elementary School in Naperville.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Superintendent Scott Rowe released a statement regarding Hersey High School’s second such recognition.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the National Blue Ribbon designation, which recognizes the commitment of our educators, the resilience of our students, and the support of our community,” he wrote.

Another repeat winner was neighboring private school, St. Viator.

“To receive the Blue Ribbon Award three times in our history is a testament to the hard work, dedication and talent of our students, staff and parents,” Principal Jon Bafficol said in a statement. “We are truly grateful for this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Naperville’s three Blue Ribbon schools saw the heaviest geographical concentration of suburban wins Monday.

Naperville Central High School is among this year’s suburban crop of Blue Ribbon Schools named by the U.S. Department of Education Monday. Daily Herald file

“Naperville Central is a remarkable community of dedicated educators who work tirelessly and genuinely care about the success of their students, both inside and outside the classroom,” Principal Jackie Thornton said in a statement.

Scott Elementary was the district’s other winner.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional staff, the perseverance and commitment of our students, and the unwavering support of our wonderful Scott community,” Principal Hugh Boger said in his statement. “This honor reinforces our belief that 'Together We Can' holds all students to high expectations for learning and that we can and should expect success for every child, every day.”

Neuqua Valley High School in Indian Prairie School District 204 was the city’s third winner. Superintendent Adrian B. Talley commended the school’s staff and students for the recognition.

“This achievement is not the result of one person or one year,” Talley said in a statement. “Rather, it is a culmination of years of hard work from the staff at the school as well as the feeder schools that prepared the students for high school.”

Principal Lori Sweeney recognized the achievement of Jefferson Elementary School in Elmhurst School District 205.

“This recognition reaffirms our belief in the power of working together to foster educational excellence and student success,” her statement read. “I am incredibly proud of our students, staff and families for their hard work and collaborative spirit.”

Oak Grove in Green Oaks is the only school in its district.

“I could not be more excited and prouder of our current and former students, staff members and administrators. They are responsible for this achievement,” Co-Interim Superintendent Lonny Lemon said in a statement. “Together, they make Oak Grove a wonderful place to learn, work and grow. Our community has good reason to be proud of our school.”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Lake Zurich High School is one of two National Blue Ribbon Schools for Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95 this year.

Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95 Superintendent Kelley Gallt released a statement acknowledging the recognition of both Lake Zurich High School and Lake Zurich Middle School North.

“This is an incredible honor for Lake Zurich High School and for Lake Zurich Middle School North — their educators, students and school leaders should be honored and credited for this exceptional achievement,” Gallt said.

Lake Zurich High School was recognized as an Exemplary High Performing School and Lake Zurich Middle School North was recognized as an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School. Those are both categories in which Blue Ribbon status is awarded.

A total of 356 schools were recognized in 2024. Up to 420 may be nominated each year.

A National Blue Ribbon School flag displayed in a school’s entryway or on its flagpole is a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning, the U.S. Department of Education said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Heartland Elementary School in Geneva is a National Blue Ribbon School for 2024.

St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights claimed its third National Blue Ribbon School recognition Monday. Daily Herald file