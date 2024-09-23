The rookie blues: Manning proved first-year quarterbacks don’t always paint pretty picture

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks up at the scoreboard in the offensive huddle during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Bears 21-16. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) AP

There was no more appropriate venue for Caleb Williams to play his third NFL game than the House that Peyton Manning built.

Back when the Colts played in the RCA Dome, Manning tossed a career-high 28 interceptions during a rookie season when Indianapolis went 3-13. He also threw 52 passes in a 21-16 loss (it’s true, look it up).

Like Manning, Williams is a No. 1 overall draft pick who started from Day 1. Unlike Manning, Williams was a Heisman-Trophy winner.

So maybe this year's Bears had higher expectations than the '98 Colts, but it shouldn't have been that way. Anyone could see the Bears did nothing to improve an offensive line that struggled in pass protection, and they are still a couple players short of having a great defense.

Rookie Manning was sacked 11 times in his first four games as a pro. Williams has endured 11 sacks in three. It's encouraging to know Manning bounced back from a rough start to become one of the greatest of all time.

The problem is, Manning is the exception. Plenty of high draft picks have been rudely welcomed to the NFL and never recovered. Some of the NFL's best quarterbacks didn't start right away (Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, to name a few). The best news for the Bears is Williams shows impressive arm talent when not running for his life.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks out to his receiver during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Bears 21-16. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) AP

Manning threw 8 interceptions in his first three starts. Williams is way ahead of that pace with just 4. The Bears rookie seems in no danger of threatening Manning's 28 first-season interceptions.

One funny thing about the NFL's list of most passes thrown to the other team in a single season: Eight of the top 20 QBs on the pick-list are in the Hall of Fame. Besides Manning, there's George Blanda, Fran Tarkenton, Sid Luckman, Ken Stabler, Brett Favre, Joe Namath and Y.A. Tittle. Before the NFL's Modern Offense Era began in 1978, interceptions were an epidemic.

There's a long way to go this season, obviously. But it's going to be tough for Williams to learn how to process complicated NFL defenses with defensive linemen breathing on his jersey. Just like with Justin Fields, more play calls need to get Williams on the move and away from at least some of the rushers.

Williams' first interception on Sunday was more of processing issue. On third-and-4, Colts corner Kenny Moore lined up over DeAndre Carter in the slot, then backed off and got in the way of any throw to Rome Odunze, who ran about a 10-yard in.

Williams noticed Cole Kmet was double-teamed over the middle, looked toward Odunze and saw Moore in the way, then decided to throw it to Carter, but tackle Braxton Jones stepped on Williams' foot as he let the ball go. The place to go on this play was D.J. Moore running a deep slant on the right side, but Williams never looked in that direction.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) strips the ball away from Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Bears 21-16. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) AP

There was no pressure on Williams' second interception, but the suspect offensive line was still a factor. The Bears kept extra blockers to give Williams time, but the Colts didn't blitz and had plenty of defenders to work against just three Bears receivers.

For whatever reason, all three receivers were on the same side of the field. That allowed Colts cornberback Jaylon Jones (not to be confused with Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones) to cover Moore deep and still jump over to pick off the pass intended for Odunze.

What's important for the Bears (and their fans) is to stay patient. Manning went from a 3-13 record and 28 interceptions as a rookie to a 13-3 record and 15 picks as a sophomore.

By this time next year, Williams might be guest-starring in Manning's next television commercial. Three games don't settle anything.