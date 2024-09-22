REAL ID deadline looms in May but TSA may allow a softer landing for air travelers — here’s the latest

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A sign with information about the REAL ID program is taped on the back of a computer screen at an Illinois Secretary of State driver’s services facility in St. Charles. Officials anticipate a spike in REAL ID applications as a deadline approaches in 2025.

After multiple extensions, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration will finally crack down on REAL ID requirements for airline passengers effective May 7, 2025, right?

Sort of. Recognizing that millions of people won’t have the new identification required to board a domestic flight by the deadline, TSA recently proposed a new rule that would allow authorities to phase in enforcement over two years.

“On May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older must have a REAL ID-compliant ID,” a spokesperson said. A passport is also acceptable.

But if you don’t, the rule “provides necessary flexibility for agencies to begin enforcement in a way that takes into account security, operational risk, and public impact.”

The TSA is acting because as of January, only 56% of state driver’s licenses and ID cards were compliant with REAL ID, a security measure that followed 9/11. The original deadline was October 2020 but COVID-19 happened.

In Illinois, compliance is less than 40%, said Max Walczyk, communications manager for Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office. That’s also true of 21 other states, the TSA reported.

With the deadline just months away, officials feared not only a tsunami of applicants overwhelming DMVs but a meltdown at airport checkpoints on May 7, 2025, with thousands unable to board flights or missing trips because of delays.

“Long lines, confusion, and frustrated travelers at the checkpoint may significantly increase security risks both to passengers and TSA personnel,” the agency said.

It’s unclear what “phased-in” and “flexible” enforcement will mean exactly, although the TSA suggests options like issuing warnings initially in its proposed rule. That could progress to refusing to allow travelers with “three strikes,” or infractions, to fly until their identification is up-to-date.

One thing seems likely — people without REAL ID or passports could face extra delays getting through security.

To avoid hassles, “it’s important that Illinoisans know that if they plan to fly, the sooner they get a REAL ID, the better to avoid any issues at the airport,” Walczyk said.

Asked about a DMV surge, Walczyk said it’s “certainly a possibility in the absence of proper preparation. However, the secretary of state’s office has launched a concerted marketing and partnership campaign to drive REAL ID applications to ensure that all residents are aware of the deadline.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Customers leave the Illinois Secretary of State driver’s services facility Thursday in St. Charles. Officials anticipate a spike in REAL ID applications as a deadline approaches in 2025.

How long do applications take?

“Customers who apply for a REAL ID receive a temporary paper driver’s license or state ID during their DMV visit,” Walczyk said. “Their new REAL ID card is then mailed within 15 days after the application is made.”

“The office has been working diligently to inform the public about the REAL ID deadline and requirements in an effort to prevent a surge. Since taking office last year, the administration has made REAL IDs available at all Illinois DMVs as well as pop-up and mobile unit events,” he noted.

Getting REAL ID status requires a number of documents, such as a birth certificate or passport, proof of your Social Security number, and proofs of residency such as a utility bill. For more details, go to realid.ilsos.gov.

Full enforcement of REAL ID would start May 5, 2027 if it’s approved. Comments on the proposed rule will be accepted through Oct. 15.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias talks about the state's REAL ID in a YouTube video posted on realid.ilsos.gov website. Courtesy of Illinois Secretary of State

You should know

If it’s fall, it’s Metra’s Rail, Trails and Ales, program that transports riders to craft breweries, bike trails, festivals, restaurants and historic communities along the Heritage Corridor Line. The quaffing runs Saturdays through Oct. 12 with trains running between Union Station and Joliet. For information, go to metra.com.

One more thing

Headed to Midway? Prepare for a parking squeeze as Chicago Department of Aviation crews repair the terminal garage. Different levels of the parking structure will be closed on a rotating basis and just 700 of the garage’s 2,500 spots will be available. The CDA advises using the nearby Economy Park Lot and Economy Parking Garage, 5050 W. 55th St. Work will wrap up before Thanksgiving.