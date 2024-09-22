Bicyclist killed when struck by Jeep in Naperville

A bicyclist died Saturday morning after being struck by a Jeep while crossing an intersection in Naperville, police said Sunday.

Isabel Dimas-Jimenez, 54, of Naperville was pronounced dead at a hospital after suffering what appeared to be a serious head injury in the collision, according to police.

Authorities said police and firefighters responded at about 10:21 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of West Ogden Avenue and Royal Saint George Drive for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Officers arrived to find Dimas-Jimenez unconscious at the scene.

Police said the crash occurred when a 2024 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 44-year-old Wheaton woman turned left on a green light from westbound Ogden to southbound Royal Saint George Drive and struck the bicyclist.

Due to the nature of the crash, traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene. The roadway remained closed until approximately 2 p.m., officials said.

The crash remains under investigation and no citations issued or charges have been filed at this time, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.