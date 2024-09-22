Soggy, sudsy finish to Palatine Oktoberfest
The weather was soggy, but the suds still flowed aplenty Sunday as the Rotary Club of Palatine wrapped up its 16th annual Oktoberfest in the village’s downtown.
The three-day fest, a major fundraiser for the Rotary’s charity efforts, featured authentic German food and beer from local vendors, and live music from performers including Phenix, Die Musikmeisters, Zicke Zacke Party Band and Dirndolls.
Among the highlights Sunday was the Rhinemaidens and their alphorn demonstration.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.