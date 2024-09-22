Soggy, sudsy finish to Palatine Oktoberfest

Linda and Bob Spear of Wheeling enjoy beer together on a rainy final day of the Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest in downtown Palatine. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

The weather was soggy, but the suds still flowed aplenty Sunday as the Rotary Club of Palatine wrapped up its 16th annual Oktoberfest in the village’s downtown.

The three-day fest, a major fundraiser for the Rotary’s charity efforts, featured authentic German food and beer from local vendors, and live music from performers including Phenix, Die Musikmeisters, Zicke Zacke Party Band and Dirndolls.

Among the highlights Sunday was the Rhinemaidens and their alphorn demonstration.

Natalie Grana, left, and Laurie Whisler of the Chicago music duo, Rhinemaidens, perform on traditional German alphorn music instruments Sunday during the Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest in downtown Palatine. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Natalie Grana of the music group Rhinemaidens plays a traditional German alphorn in the rain Sunday during the Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Emily Burk of Inverness plays a round of giant Connect Dour with her dad, Jim, during the Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald