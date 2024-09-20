Townhouse plan for Wheeling’s Prairie Park clears hurdle

An architectural rendering for the Highlands of Prairie Park proposal, a 48-unit townhouse complex in Wheeling. Courtesy of Wheeling

Preliminary plans for a 48-unit townhouse development at Wheeling’s Prairie Park complex received the green light from the village board this week.

The Highlands of Prairie Park townhouses are proposed for roughly 7 acres of vacant land on Meadow Lane, west of the four Prairie Park condominium buildings. Prairie Park is on the west side of Milwaukee Avenue, south of Lake-Cook Road.

Eight, two-story townhouse buildings are planned. Each unit will have an attached, two-car garage, plans indicate.

Construction could take two years and will be done in phases, Jamie Smith of Smith Family Developers told the board Monday.

When initially unveiled last year, the project was called Prairie Park West.

“We settled on The Highlands at Prairie Park due to the elevated grade of the property relative to the existing Prairie Park development,” explained Smith, whose family’s company also put up the condominium buildings there.

While Smith and his family’s company are still heading the project, the developer now is listed in village documents as Capitol Development Group USA. Smith said Capitol Development was created just for the Highlands and the other townhouses in the complex, which are called the Villas at Prairie Park.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A developer wants to build more townhouses at Prairie Park in Wheeling.

Several Prairie Park condominium residents spoke against the townhouse plan during the public comment portion of the meeting. They expressed concerns about the planned sidewalks, traffic and other issues.

Still, the plan received unanimous approval. The board agreed to rezone the property to allow townhouses, approved a preliminary development plan for the site and approved preliminary plans for a lot division.

Trustee Ray Lang spoke highly of the Prairie Park development, calling it “amazing” and “one of the best in Wheeling.”

“I’m looking forward to a completed project,” he said.

A final planned unit development agreement and lot plan is needed before the developer can begin construction.

