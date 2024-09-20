Benet hangs on over St. Viator to stay undefeated

Benet Academy’s Luke Doyle catches a first down pass over the middle against Saint Viator in a football game at Benedictine University in Lisle on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. John Starks

A pair of 3-0 teams each came out and played a great half of football Friday night in Lisle, and thankfully for Benet Academy, their half proved to be just a little better than St. Viator’s.

The host Redwings dominated in the first half while building a 23-0 lead over the Lions in this CCL/ESCC Purple opener, but then needed a defensive stop in the fourth quarter to hang on for a 23-16 victory and their first 4-0 start in more than a decade.

Benet quarterback Ryan Kubacki passed for 203 yards in the first half alone, connecting on touchdowns passes with “Luke and Luke” while running back Martin Radgowski ran for 73 yards and score of his own in the first half. But to St. Viator’s credit, they came out in the second half and proved early on that the second two quarters would not be much like the first two.

Benet Academy’s Luke Doyle celebrates a touchdown agianst Saint Viator in a football game at Benedictine University in Lisle on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. John Starks

“It was a great first half,” said Kubacki, who finished the game 16-for-28 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. “The OL got it done upfront and when teams focus on Marty’s running it opens things up for Luke and Luke and the tight ends.”

The quarterback was referring to receivers Luke Doyle and Luke Wildes, each of whom grabbed scoring passes as the Redwings got off to a quick start on Friday. Doyle finished with 9 catches for 134 yards including a 79-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Wildes had 3 catches 42 yards, including a score on a 9-yard slant that made the score 23-0 in the second quarter.

“We got off to a strong start, like everything went perfectly in the first half,” said Wildes. “It was special.”

But the Lions did their best to turn that special half into disappointment, as quarterback Cooper Kmet connected with Saha Summer on a 36-yard scoring pass and Dayvion Ellis added a 14-yard touchdown run as the Lions closed to within 23-13 after three quarters.

Saint Viator’s Cooper Kmet looks for a receiver against Benet Academy in a football game at Benedictine University in Lisle on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. John Starks

St. Viator’s defense did its part by blanking the Redwings in the second half and the Lions closed to within a score when Alex Niemiec kicked a 25-yard field goal with 4:41 left to play.

After an unsuccessful onside kick attempt was covered up by Benet, the Lions got another chance after Ellis recorded his second interception of the night with 4:09 left to play, but the visitors couldn’t capitalize and turned the ball over on downs.

“The guys were really positive at the half and they came out believing we could fight back,” said St. Viator coach Dave Archibald. “I told them we need a stop and score and we did just that. Then we got another score. We had chances. We just needed one more but we can take away some good things from this.”