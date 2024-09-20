advertisement
News

Townhouse developments approved in West Dundee

Posted September 20, 2024 6:22 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

A Florida-based developer recently won approval to build 111 townhouses in West Dundee.

National homebuilder Lennar Corp. will build the homes on 19 acres on the north side of Huntley Road near Huffman Park. Village trustees signed off on the plans earlier this month.

“We’re excited about it,” Village President Chris Nelson said, adding he expects construction to begin in the near future.

He said other proposals for the property included high densities and rental units.

“This one seemed to make the most sense,” Nelson said Lennar’s project.

Nelson added the new homes could help spark interest in redeveloping the Spring Hill Mall site. The mall property is near the townhouse development.

The neighborhood, which will be known as the Hickory Glen subdivision, will feature three-bedroom townhouses ranging in size from 1,717 to 1,804 square feet, according to village documents. Each townhouse would have a front-facing two-car garage. Lennar officials previously stated they would range in price from $375,000 to $390,000.

West Dundee trustees also recently signed off on plans for 12 townhouses on 1.7 acres on the south side of Strom Drive, east of Century Plaza. The townhouses will be built in three, four-unit buildings.

