Annual Long Grove Apple Festival buzzes with excitement on opening day
The annual Long Grove Apple Festival was buzzing with excitement Friday on the first day of the three-day event.
Three fun-filled days full of apple delicacies, from apple wine to apple tempura round out the 33rd annual fest. Plus, live music, family activities, a carnival and more.
The fest continues Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Music from Beyond the Blonde at 6:30 p.m. and 7th Heaven at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Chicken Dolphin at 1:30 p.m. and American English at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, but free for kids 12 and younger. Visit longgrove.org/festival/apple-fest for more information.
Article Comments
