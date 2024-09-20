Annual Long Grove Apple Festival buzzes with excitement on opening day

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Gaby Sarros of Deer Park, tries to get the attention of her 1-year-old son Nick, as she takes a photo with the help of her mom, Holly Bishop also of Deer Park, during the annual Long Grove Apple Fest Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 in Long Grove.

The annual Long Grove Apple Festival was buzzing with excitement Friday on the first day of the three-day event.

Three fun-filled days full of apple delicacies, from apple wine to apple tempura round out the 33rd annual fest. Plus, live music, family activities, a carnival and more.

The fest continues Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Lauren Kudsi of Long Grove samples a cider doughnut at the annual Long Grove Apple Fest Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 in Long Grove.

Music from Beyond the Blonde at 6:30 p.m. and 7th Heaven at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Chicken Dolphin at 1:30 p.m. and American English at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, but free for kids 12 and younger. Visit longgrove.org/festival/apple-fest for more information.