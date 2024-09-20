Another appointee joins the North Barrington village board
North Barrington resident Rick Mignano was appointed to an open seat on the village board Wednesday night.
Mignano succeeds Kevin Horcher, who moved out of the village and resigned in July.
Horcher’s term was set to expire in April 2025. Mignano will finish the term and then can run for election.
Mignano is the second appointee to the board in as many months.
Sarah L. Creviston was appointed to succeed former Trustee Vanessa Kerrigan, who resigned in May. Creviston’s seat will be up for election in April, too.
