Authorities: Gurnee man led deputies on high-speed chase, resisted arrest

Austin M. Williams

A Gurnee man is facing several charges after fleeing from police and speeding in excess of 50 mph over the posted limit.

A Lake County sheriff’s office news release reports deputies attempted to stop a pickup driven by Austin M. Williams, 47, in Wadsworth late Thursday when it was clocked going 104 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Williams pulled over, but refused to get out of the car and instead sped away, leading a deputy on a brief chase.

The deputy lost sight of Williams headed west on Stearns School Road in Gurnee and area police departments were alerted, authorities said.

Gurnee police located the unoccupied pickup at 11:10 p.m. near Red Pine Avenue and Alpine Court in the village.

As authorities were attempting to tow the vehicle, a juvenile approached officers claiming to own the vehicle and demanding they release it. Officers warned the juvenile to leave, but he refused and was placed in custody, according to the release.

Shortly after, Williams approached on foot and demanded the juvenile’s release, police said. He was told to stop while approaching with clenched fists but refused, and a sheriff’s deputy grabbed his arm, authorities said.

Williams “aggressively pulled his arm away from the deputy” and continued toward the scene, according to the release. A Taser was used to subdue Williams, who was taken to the Lake County jail, authorities said.

He is charged with resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, reckless driving, aggravated speeding, speeding in a construction zone as well as fleeing and eluding.

Williams’ next court date is Nov. 6.