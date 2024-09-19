The suburbs are loaded with talented football players

Last week I took a look at some of the top player of the year candidates for teams at the time that had undefeated records. This week let's circle back and look at more names presented for your player of the year consideration from the Daily Herald coverage area.

Kaneland (3-0) is on a roll early this season, including a big Week 2 42-7 win over DeKalb. Kaneland has been leaning on junior quarterback/linebacker Carter Grabowski, who leads the team in rushing yards and total tackles.

West Aurora coach Nate Eimer has the Blackhawks (3-0) playing winning football this season and making noise in their return to the Upstate Eight Conference after leaving the Southwest Prairie West. The Blackhawks have a big-name talent in senior wideout Terrence Smith (Iowa), who is drawing every opposing defense’s full-time attention. West Aurora junior QB Mason Atkins can definitely make a claim as a top player along with senior running back/defensive back Azuriah Sylvester, who has made big plays on both sides of the football.

Naperville North quarterback Jacob Bell is caught by Naperville Central’s Troy Kashul in a cross-town rivalry football game at North Central College in Naperville on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. John Starks

Naperville North (2-1) pulled out a 21-20 overtime win over Lincoln-Way Central last Friday on a Jacob Bell to Quinn Morris 16-yard touchdown pass. The Huskies will lean heavily on the talents of senior QB Bell this fall. Bell, a Ball State commit, has been playing really well so far this season. Bell will get another huge test Friday when the Huskies host Class 8A No. 1-ranked Lincoln-Way East and four-star junior QB Jonas Williams in what could be quite the showdown.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino carries the ball against Warren during the opening night of high school football on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Gurnee.

Hersey (1-2) got off to a less-than-expected 0-2 start, but the Huskies and coach Tom Nelson posted an impressive 28-23 upset win over Class 8A power Maine South to get in the win column. Hersey senior QB Colton Gumino (UCLA) remains the go-to guy this season, and his ability to beat opposing defenses with both his arm and his scrambling ability should play well the remainder of the season. The Huskies have already played a very hard nonconference schedule (Warren Township/Barrington/Maine South) and wrap up nonconference play Friday at Glenbrook South.

Hoffman Estates (3-0) is off to a fast start and is led by one of Chicagoland's best all-around athletes in senior QB/safety Nate Cleveland. Cleveland, who is verbally committed to Minnesota as a three-star safety recruit, will again be a key weapon for the Hawks and coach Tim Heyse on offense as well. Look for Cleveland to start at quarterback and safety/outside linebacker as well as give the Hawks offense the ability to move him to any number of positions with the development of junior QB Austin Lesniak. The Hawks will not be boring.

Warren (1-2) is on a two-game losing streak, something no one saw coming this early season. Yet I still have a feeling that we would be mistaken to count out the Blue Devils. Warren played a very strong nonconference schedule (Hersey/Maine South/Lake Forest) and now has a few upcoming games to get some issues straightened out before having a very strong end of the regular-season schedule (Stevenson/Lake Zurich/Libertyville). Warren senior running back Aaron Stewart has been a key in the Blue Devils offense along with senior QB Jack Wolf. If the Warren defense can get back to its usual self from here on out ... beware of the Blue Devils.