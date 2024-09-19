Five high school football games to watch this weekend

St. Charles North (3-0) at Batavia (3-0)

Here’s a numbers game: 32-31 SCN in 2022, 36-29 Batavia in 2021, 21-19 Batavia in 2020, 27-26 Batavia in 2019, 27-24 Batavia in 2018....all you need to know about how good this matchup has been are the final scores. This year should be no different with both teams coming in playing at a high level. North Stars LB Aidan McClure already has returned 2 INTs for TDs and recovered 3 fumbles; he’ll have his eyes on Batavia RB Nathan Whitwell who has rushed for 539 yards and 8 TDs in 3 games.

St. Charles North’s Aidan McClure strips the ball last week against Wheaton North. McClure has been forcing multiple turnovers every week this season. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Barrington (3-0) at Maine South (1-2)

Talk about matchups that have produced thrillers in previous years, how about the game these two played 10 months ago in the Class 8A quarterfinals? Barrington pulled out a 42-40 win that night, and the Broncos are rolling again this year. QB Nick Peipert has thrown for 740 yards and 9 touchdowns. RB Calvin Jackson already has rushed for 11 scores. In a 28-23 loss to Hersey last week, Hawks sophomore QB Jameson Purcell came off the bench to complete 10 of 12 passes with a TD.

St. Viator (3-0) at Benet (3-0)

Two of the five remaining 3-0 CCL/ESCC teams collide. It’s the first time St. Viator has been 3-0 since 2021; Benet since 2019. Quarterback Ryan Kubacki leads a Redwings squad averaging 42 points a game. St. Viator has only allowed 13 points this year and has a QB of its own playing well, senior Cooper Kmet.

Jacobs (2-1) at Cary-Grove (3-0)

The defending Class 6A state champion Trojans get their first test of the season. Jacobs’ only loss came to Prairie Ridge, and the Golden Eagles are coming off a big win last week over Huntley rushing for 407 yards. T.O. Boddie ran for 244 of those yards including a 98-yard touchdown run. This could be one of the quickest games Friday as Cary-Grove also runs the ball well led by fullback Logan Abrams. Last week he ran for three touchdowns in the first quarter against McHenry.

St. Rita (2-1) at St. Francis (3-0)

Both teams enter this game riding high from their Week 3 triumphs. While St. Rita knocked off Brother Rice on an 80-yard TD pass with a minute to go, St. Francis scored a 35-21 win over two-time defending Class 8A state champion Loyola. St. Rita, the 7A state runner-up in 2019 and 2021, presents another challenge for the Spartans. St. Francis QB Brady Palmer threw for two touchdowns last week and ran for two more.