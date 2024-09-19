advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Police: Substitute teacher faces child pornography charges

Posted September 19, 2024 11:59 am
Daily Herald report

A Libertyville man who worked as a substitute teacher faces charges alleging he possessed child pornography, police said Thursday.

Libertyville police acting on a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children said they went to the home of Duncan Groebe, of the 200 block of Lake Street, on Sept. 10 and found him in possession of child pornography.

Groebe, 64, was taken to a medical facility after his arrest for an unrelated health event, police said.

After his release from the facility Wednesday, Groebe was taken to Lake County jail, where he is being held on two counts of possession of child pornography.

During the investigation, police said they learned that Groebe was a substitute teacher for various unnamed school districts in the Lake County area.

Police said it appears the child pornography images Groebe had were obtained online. He remained in custody Thursday awaiting a hearing in first appearance court.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Computer Crime Crime Libertyville News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company