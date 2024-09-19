Police: Substitute teacher faces child pornography charges

Duncan Groebe

A Libertyville man who worked as a substitute teacher faces charges alleging he possessed child pornography, police said Thursday.

Libertyville police acting on a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children said they went to the home of Duncan Groebe, of the 200 block of Lake Street, on Sept. 10 and found him in possession of child pornography.

Groebe, 64, was taken to a medical facility after his arrest for an unrelated health event, police said.

After his release from the facility Wednesday, Groebe was taken to Lake County jail, where he is being held on two counts of possession of child pornography.

During the investigation, police said they learned that Groebe was a substitute teacher for various unnamed school districts in the Lake County area.

Police said it appears the child pornography images Groebe had were obtained online. He remained in custody Thursday awaiting a hearing in first appearance court.