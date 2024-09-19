New mall in East Dundee hosts grand opening celebration
Elgin Mall of East Dundee will host a grand opening celebration this weekend.
The mall, which relocated from Elgin to East Dundee, opened at its new location in late July. Located in a strip mall at 535 Dundee Ave., the mall features more than 80 vendors featuring a variety items such as jewelry, furniture, clothing, shoes, religious items and other products.
A grand opening ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday and feature special guests. On Saturday and Sunday, the grand opening celebration will feature live music, a DJ, a mariachi band, raffles, food and other performances.
Elgin Mall of East Dundee is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
