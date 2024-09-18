‘I want it to be an experience’: Independent bookstore to open in downtown Libertyville

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Owner Delanie Dochelli shows some of her favorite books at About Time, an independent bookstore she’s opening in October in downtown Libertyville. The shelves behind her soon will be filled with books.

Delanie Dochelli’s obsession with reading began at Grant High School in Fox Lake when an AP literature teacher suggested a book she might like.

“From there, I couldn’t stop,” explained the Ingleside native and digital marketing director, who is pursuing a passion she hopes others will share by opening an independent bookstore in a downtown Libertyville.

“I love reading. I love the culture behind it. I love going to the bookstore,” added Dochelli, who lives in Chicago. She savors the selection of independents in the city but says they are uncommon in the suburbs.

Shelving is in, the first inventory of 2,200 books has been ordered and other preparations continue for the Oct. 25 grand opening of About Time Bookstore in a storefront at 528 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Books are about unique times in characters’ stories. They take you through the past, present or future with words and pure imagination,” she said in a Facebook post of the name choice.

“About Time Bookstore will be a welcoming space for everyone to explore, relax and connect,” she added.

That will be a key to success in the Amazon age.

“I want people to do community events here, bring people in and create a community in itself. That will help from a sales standpoint,” Dochelli said.

Midnight release parties, author signings and readings, book clubs, writing and yoga classes, for example, are among the possibilities.

“I want it to be an experience. I don’t want people to think of it as a bookstore,” Dochelli said.

Jennifer Johnson, executive director of MainStreet Libertyville, said the organization is happy Dochelli chose the village and is looking forward to supporting the new venture.

“Bookstores serve as a gathering place for people of all ages and interests in the community,” Johnson said.

The decision wasn't made lightly or quickly although Dochelli says she was inspired by her grandparents, who opened Jack Frost Ironworks Inc., a steel fabrication business in Fox Lake about 50 years ago.

When they retired, her mother and other family members took over, Dochelli said “and I always knew I wanted to own something myself one day.”

Dochelli graduated from Grant Community High School in Fox Lake in 2012 and became familiar with the publishing industry, author promotion and corporate event planning while attending Butler University.

She’s been in the digital marketing field the past five years but about a year ago told her husband she had decided to pursue book selling as a business.

“I said, ‘I want to do this. I'm going to put together a business plan and visit these places,’” she said.

Libertyville was among several communities considered but was first in her mind from the start.

“I walked in and I knew,” she said of the space. Had it not been available, Dochelli said she would have waited for another.

“I loved it,” she said. “It was the town.”

Dochelli has maintained an online presence in advance of the opening and said she received many responses to a survey on social media.

“That was helpful because I knew what people would be looking for,” she said.

About Time will feature all new books in every genre for every age group, Dochelli said.