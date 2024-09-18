Why this book is flying off the shelves at Arlington Heights library

“The Collected Regrets of Clover” by Mikki Brammer is this year's One Book, One Village selection at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.

“The Collected Regrets of Clover” is being checked out at record speed by patrons of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library compared to past One Book, One Village selections, officials say.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from the community thus far,” Sasha Vasilic, the library’s director of communications and marketing, said, adding that the library is purchasing more copies to keep up with the high demand.

Author Mikki Brammer’s 2023 novel — available in regular and large print, audiobook and ebook, and five languages (English, Spanish, Polish, Korean and Chinese) — explores death and grief, love and hope, overcoming loneliness and finding solace with others, and living life to its fullest.

“The themes in her novel are very relevant,” said Catalina Shin, the library’s community engagement liaison and co-leader of the 11th annual villagewide reading program. “We thought that talking about death and grief in a way that can be uplifting and joyful and bringing hope to our community was very appropriate. These are powerful emotions that exist in our community, so we thought that it was a perfect time to explore them together.”

The main character of Brammer’s book is Clover Brooks, a 30-something death doula living in New York City, who — inspired by the final wishes of a client — takes a road trip to examine her own regrets and desires and how to live a more meaningful life.

The library is organizing eight book discussions and 18 related programs throughout September and October. That includes a bonfire from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday outside the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, where attendees can enjoy s’mores, music and the opportunity to “burn out their regrets,” Shin said.

A “speed friending” event is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at CoCo & Blu cafe, where library staff will organize groups of four and introduce conversation starters about books, music, movies and TV.

It all culminates in a visit from the author on Thursday, Oct. 24. Brammer will be joined in conversation by Rebekka James, a certified life-cycle celebrant, caregiver and facilitator of the Death Café conversation group at the library. The event, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hendrickson Room, will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

For a complete list of events, visit ahml.info/onebook.

Village Trustee and state Rep. Nicolle Grasse — a hospice chaplain for 32 years — said the book contains universal themes of being human and the need for connection.

“There have not been many things I have read that have spoken to what it’s really like to journey with people who are dying, and to really be present with the unique people we journey with, and then try to figure out what we do with all of this, and what it teaches us in our own lives,” Grasse said. “This book is really good and powerful.”