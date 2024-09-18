South Barrington to hold town hall discussion about home invasions, preventing crime

South Barrington police and other officials will hold a town hall-style meeting Thursday night to discuss a pair of recent home invasions that led to a standoff with law enforcement officers.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road. Anyone can attend.

“We can answer questions about the individual who was in our neighborhood,” Mayor Paula McCombie said.

Additionally, Police Chief Michael Garrison will talk about departmental operations and how residents can help police prevent crime, McCombie said.

The home invasions occurred early Sept. 9 in the South Barrington Lakes subdivision.

Matthew P. Miller, 35, of the 1400 block of South Union Avenue in Chicago, is charged with home invasion and attempted residential burglary.

Matthew Miller, 35, of Chicago Courtesy of Cook County sheriff's office

Police said Miller entered a house on Revere Drive then fled when he was confronted by residents. He entered a second house, on nearby Lexington Road, while police were searching for him in the neighborhood, authorities have said. The residents of that house fled and encountered police.

Miller barricaded himself inside the second house and claimed he was armed, prompting the deployment of a suburban emergency response team, police said.

He was taken into custody after more than two hours. Miller appeared intoxicated and didn’t know the residents of either house or what town he was in, a village spokesman said at the time.

Miller is being held in Cook County jail pending trial. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 4.