Michael Jordan finally finds buyer for his Highland Park mansion

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has found a buyer for his ultra custom mansion in Highland Park and is on track to end his years-long saga to sell one of the most iconic homes in the area. Courtesy of Baird & Warner

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has found a buyer for his ultra custom mansion in Highland Park and is on track to end his years-long saga to sell one of the most iconic homes in the area.

The home in the affluent suburb went into contract on Sunday, according to Katherine Malkin of Compass Inc., the listing agent, who declined to provide further information about the deal.

Built in 1995, during the height of Jordan’s time on the National Basketball Association’s Chicago Bulls, the home is on a seven-acre lot and has nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, according to a public listing. Courtesy of Baird & Warner

Built in 1995, during the height of Jordan’s time on the National Basketball Association’s Chicago Bulls, the home is on a seven-acre lot and has nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, according to a public listing. The 32,000-square-foot property boasts a full size indoor basketball court, cigar room and home gym. His jersey number during his time on the team, 23, is adorned on the gate.

The property was originally listed in 2012 with a price tag of $29 million, or $887 a square foot. A series of price cuts brought the listing to $14.9 million in 2015, where it’s remained since. Crain’s Chicago Business first reported news of the sale.

Michael Jordan’s Highland Park mansion is up for sale, Baird & Warner announced Wednesday. It includes a recreational facility that features a full-size regulation basketball court. Courtesy of Baird & Warner

Chicago’s luxury real estate market has seen movement in recent months, despite a nationwide slowdown in home buying, though some properties have closed at steep discounts. Last month, a custom mansion on eight city lots in the affluent neighborhood of Lincoln Park, closed for $15 million after an original listing price of $50 million eight years ago.

Jordan left the Bulls in 1999, becoming a part owner of the Washington Wizards. He then became a majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets before agreeing to sell his stake last year for $3 billion.