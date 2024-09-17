Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train near Elgin
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train Tuesday near Elgin.
Kane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the railroad tracks at Coombs Road north of Highland Avenue in the Rutland Township portion of unincorporated Elgin at 2:51 p.m. for the fatal crash involving a CPKC train.
The sheriff office’s Investigations Division is investigating.
