News

Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train near Elgin

Posted September 17, 2024 4:31 pm
Rick West
 

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train Tuesday near Elgin.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the railroad tracks at Coombs Road north of Highland Avenue in the Rutland Township portion of unincorporated Elgin at 2:51 p.m. for the fatal crash involving a CPKC train.

The sheriff office’s Investigations Division is investigating.

