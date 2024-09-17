Dispute between neighbors over beehive leads to calls for regulations in Geneva

Rich Fobes and Karen Thomas keep two beehives in the yard of their Geneva home. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Honey bees in Richard Fobes’ backyard make a soft buzz as they fly in and out of their two hives in the 500 block of Logan Avenue in Geneva.

A 20-foot-long pollinator garden in the yard offers purple coneflower, red and yellow firewheel, cleome, mauve Joe Pye weed, red bee balm, blue borage and deep pink asters — all attractive to pollinators.

Shallow saucers hold water for the honey bees — each with wood planks so the bees don’t fall in and drown.

However, neighbor Alicia Hines says her life has changed since Fobes and his bees moved in on June 30, 2023.

She asked Geneva City Council members to consider regulations.

City staff is to bring a draft nuisance ordinance that would possibly limit the number of bees allowed and include on-site water source requirements.

Bee complaints

“I have lived in this house 20 years,” Hines said. “The minute he put those bees down, the bees were all swarming into my yard and in my hot tub area. They go to my birdbaths, to any source of water.”

Hines said she was allergic to bee stings because she was stung once, and the back of her leg swelled up.

She now carries an EpiPen.

“I have 20 years of gardening ... if everything is in bloom, they are just swarming my flowers,” Hines said. “The last thing I want is issues with my neighbor.”

In response to a request from Hines, Fobes said he moved the hives to the other side of his yard, away from her fence.

“There is a place for bees, but not on small city lots,” Hines said.

‘Beekeeping as not a nuisance’

Hines spoke to Geneva alderpersons about the issue during a meeting in July.

Fobes and fellow urban beekeeper John Mazur followed up at a city council meeting last month.

Mazur urged city council members not to create an ordinance to regulate beekeeping.

“Beekeeping is not a nuisance,” Mazur said.

Fobes said he began keeping bees in April 2021 as a hobby to enjoy with his now 12-year-old son. At the time, they lived in Chicago.

“I’ve grown to love it for many reasons, one of which is that I get to experience it with my son,” Fobes said.

While St. Charles, Batavia and Kane County have beekeeping regulations in place, Geneva does not.

In his first encounter with Hines, Fobes said she showed him a video of bees drinking water from her birdbath.

“She was upset and concerned about safety and concerned that these were my bees,” Fobes said.

Though there was no way to confirm they were his, Fobes said he gave her the benefit of the doubt and said he would put more water sources in his yard. He moved the hives 100 feet away from her fence.

Fobes said he tried to ease her fears by explaining that honey bees are docile “and utterly disinterested in bothering people when they’re engaged in foraging activities.”

“I have since extended a few olive branches to her. I brought over homemade brownies. I brought Christmas cookies,” Fobes said. “I have heard nothing from her since that first week that I moved in about 13 months ago.”

‘The most responsible path’

First Ward Alderperson Anaïs Bowring said settling a neighbor dispute is not her job to resolve.

“I hear and understand their perspectives,” said Bowring, who has spoken with both Hines and Fobes.

“From a policy viewpoint, what is the most responsible path Geneva can take, balancing people’s interest in pursuing hobbies in their yards with adjacent property owners able to feel comfortable and safe in their yards?” Bowring said.

Consideration of a beekeeping ordinance has not yet been scheduled for committee consideration.