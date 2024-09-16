Olympian Carlini is back on campus

Lauren Carlini, a West Aurora High School and University of Wisconsin graduate, receives her silver medal as part of the United States Women's National Volleyball Team at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Courtesy of Michael Gomez

You can go to your college alma mater again …

Carlini back in Madison

University of Wisconsin athletic department officials announced Thursday that United States Olympic volleyball player Lauren Carlini (West Aurora High School) was back with the Badgers as an offensive analyst and strategy consultant.

A setter on the Team USA squad that earned a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Carlini played for Wisconsin from 2013-16. She was the 2014 Big Ten player of the year and the 2016-17 Sullivan Award winner as the United States’ best amateur athlete.

A Team USA alternate for the 2020 Olympics before making the squad this year, she joined fellow 2024 Olympian Dana Rettke, a Riverside-Brookfield graduate, as the first Wisconsin players in program history to be named to an Olympic roster.

A professional player in Turkey, Italy and Russia after college, Carlini has retired from the U.S. National Team she’d been part of since 2016, according to Wisconsin Athletics.

She’ll continue to play professionally as the founding member of League One Volleyball (LOVB) Madison.

Sena aids record romp

The women’s soccer team at Taylor University in Indiana set a program record for goals scored in Wednesday’s a 17-0 win over Defiance College, of Ohio.

Faith Sena (Hersey), a freshman forward, came off Taylor’s bench in the second half to score 3 goals, her first collegiate goal coming in the match’s 49th minute.

Sena was among 11 Trojans players who scored in the game. She was also among six Taylor players who recorded a goal and an assist.

Mr. Consistent

Lewis University junior golfer Ty Doty (South Elgin) led the Flyers to victory at the 13-team Glenmoor Fall Classic, hosted by Malone University last Tuesday in Canton, Ohio.

Doty’s 3-under par finish after three rounds at Glenmoor Country Club secured second-place individually behind Paul Esnault of Catawba College in North Carolina.

Doty also led all Lewis golfers at the season-opening Arch Cup on Sept. 3 in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis.

He was Lewis’ top finisher at last season’s Great Lakes Valley Conference men’s golf championships. In November, Doty was named the GLVC men’s player of the week, the first Lewis player to earn the honor in four years.

It is glorious

The second Badger in three weeks to earn the honor, Wisconsin midfielder Noah Glorioso (Waubonsie Valley) last Tuesday was named the Big Ten Conference offensive player of the week for men’s soccer. Fremd graduate Dean Boltz received the award on Aug. 27.

A graduate student who transferred to Wisconsin in 2023 after three seasons at Coastal Carolina, Glorioso on an unassisted strike scored the lone goal in the 78th minute of No. 8 Wisconsin’s 1-0 win over No. 16 Kentucky on Sept. 6.

The award was for games of Sept. 3-9, but the Big Ten also noted Glorioso’s assist on Boltz’s seventh goal of the season Sept. 2 against Marquette.

Help wanted …

Readers who know local student-athletes doing good things in college, send an email about them to doberhelman@dailyherald.com.