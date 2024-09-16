Lake Zurich facility set to become suburbs’ second DMV+

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Renovations to convert the Lake Zurich DMV facility at 951 S. Rand Road to a DMV+ are underway. Services have been temporarily relocated to the Kemper Lakes Business Center in Lake Zurich.

Operations at the Illinois Secretary of State facility in Lake Zurich are being expanded to create a one-stop shop design featuring new services and expected shorter wait times.

But first, the familiar DMV office at 951 S. Rand Road will be temporarily closed until Wednesday, Oct. 2, for its conversion into the Chicago area’s second DMV+ facility.

“We're dedicated to modernizing Illinois DMVs with the ultimate goal of making them more efficient for customers and reducing the amount of time it takes to obtain services,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a statement.

As part of the work, a confusing design with separate driver and vehicle services will be changed so customers can get a license and sticker, for example, at one counter rather than waiting at separate spots for assistance.

At the single service counter, customers will be able to renew a driver’s license or state ID; apply for a REAL ID; register or renew vehicle registration and get vehicle stickers; convert a temporary driver’s license to a standard one; order a new license plate; register to vote; and join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

The changes are expected to free space for more customer service stations and appointments, according to Giannoulias' office.

The first DMV+ opened in mid-August in Melrose Park, providing services that never had been accessible at a DMV location, according to Giannoulias' office.

They include specialized services from the business, index and personnel departments of the secretary of state's office that otherwise require an in-person visit to downtown Chicago or Springfield. Among them are obtaining certified copies of business records and filing documents such as articles of incorporation and trademarks.

Also, a hub of public-use computers will be available for those with limited access or need assistance to submit job applications.

Until the facility reopens, a temporary office is open at Kemper Lakes Business Center, 3 Corporate Drive, Suite 160 in Lake Zurich.

Lake Zurich was chosen as the second DMV+ because of its geographical convenience for customers, capacity to offer additional services and strategic location that will enable customers to avoid a trip downtown, according to Giannoulias' office.

Plans regarding the number and locations of future DMV+ locations are being developed.

