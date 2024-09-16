Buffalo Grove woman unhurt after vehicle plunges into Long Grove reservoir

A 61-year-old Buffalo Grove woman was not hurt after her car crashed into a water reservoir at Long Grove Commons Wednesday morning.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the crash site on the 3900 block of Route 22 about 9:15 a.m.

Deputies found the vehicle flipped over and resting on its roof due to the angle it entered the water. However, the woman was able to exit, and used a ladder provided by the property owner to climb up the embankment.

Investigators believe the woman accidentally pressed her car’s accelerator instead of the brake while parking, authorities said.