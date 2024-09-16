advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Buffalo Grove woman unhurt after vehicle plunges into Long Grove reservoir

Posted September 16, 2024 9:09 pm
By Drew Blouin

A 61-year-old Buffalo Grove woman was not hurt after her car crashed into a water reservoir at Long Grove Commons Wednesday morning.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the crash site on the 3900 block of Route 22 about 9:15 a.m.

Deputies found the vehicle flipped over and resting on its roof due to the angle it entered the water. However, the woman was able to exit, and used a ladder provided by the property owner to climb up the embankment.

Investigators believe the woman accidentally pressed her car’s accelerator instead of the brake while parking, authorities said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Buffalo Grove Communities Long Grove News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company