Buffalo Grove woman unhurt after vehicle plunges into Long Grove reservoir
A 61-year-old Buffalo Grove woman was not hurt after her car crashed into a water reservoir at Long Grove Commons Wednesday morning.
Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the crash site on the 3900 block of Route 22 about 9:15 a.m.
Deputies found the vehicle flipped over and resting on its roof due to the angle it entered the water. However, the woman was able to exit, and used a ladder provided by the property owner to climb up the embankment.
Investigators believe the woman accidentally pressed her car’s accelerator instead of the brake while parking, authorities said.
