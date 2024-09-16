Festivals Sept. 20-26: Oktoberfests, Naperville Irish Fest, Elgin Fringe Festival and more

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 Dance to German music during the Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20-22.

Starts before Friday

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, through Sunday, Sept. 22, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. German food, beer and live entertainment. Free; $5 for ages 17 and older after 5 p.m. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.

Friday, Sept. 20

Autumn Equinox Celebration: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Lincoln Marsh Prairie Patch Play Area, Harrison Avenue and Pierce Avenue, Wheaton. Celebrate the start of fall with activities, crafts and open play. Registration is encouraged. lincolnmarsh.org.

The Lake County RV Outlet Show returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20-22. Daily Herald File Photo

Lake County RV Outlet Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Browse the latest in pop-up campers, travel trailers, camper vans, motor homes and more. Free admission and parking. rvoutletshow.com.

Riot Fest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20-22, at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago. Three days of punk, rock and alternative music. Friday: The Offspring, Public Enemy, The Marley Brothers, Sum 41, Cypress Hill, New Found Glory, Nofx. Saturday: St. Vincent, Spoon, Bright Eyes, Manchester Orchestra, Waxahatchee, Nofx. Sunday: Rob Zombie, Sublime, Dr. Dog, Oliver Tree, Something Corporate, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Nofx. General admission starts at $139.98; deluxe passes start at $349.98. riotfest.org.

Taste a variety of sweet treats when the Long Grove Apple Fest returns Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20-22, to downtown Long Grove. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Long Grove Apple Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. The 33rd annual fest features apple delicacies, from apple wine to apple tempura. Plus, live music, family activities, a carnival and more. Music from Allman Brothers tribute Midnight Rider at 6:30 p.m. and LynSkynyrd Tribute at 9 p.m. Friday; Beyond the Blonde at 6:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Chicken Dolphin at 1:30 p.m. and American English at 4 p.m. Sunday. $5, free for kids 12 and younger. longgrove.org/festival/apple-fest.

The annual Naperville Irish Fest will feature two days of Irish music, culture and dance on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21, at Naperville’s Central Park. Courtesy of Naperville Irish Fest

Naperville Irish Fest: 3-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Fourth annual celebration of Irish culture featuring music, dance, food, demos by the Naperville Hurling & Camogie Club, kids’ activities and vendors. Friday entertainment includes Firefighters Highland Guard of Naperville Bagpipers at 2:45 and 5:50 p.m., The Joyce Boys at 3 p.m., McNulty School of Irish Dance at 4:10 p.m., Small Batch at 5:15 p.m., The Larkin and Moran Brothers at 6:35 p.m. and Celtic Roots at 8 p.m. On Saturday: Jimmy Keane & Jimmy Moore at noon, Hogan Irish Dance Academy at 1:10 p.m., Institute of Traditional Irish Music at 2:10 p.m., Firefighters Highland Guard of Naperville bagpipers at 3:10 and 5 p.m., McNulty School of Irish Dance at 3:20 p.m., Bentley Academy of Irish Dance at 4:15 p.m., Mulligan Stew at 5:15 p.m., STEAM Irish Quartet at 6:35 p.m. and the Avondale Ramblers at 8:15 p.m. irish.org.

Huck Finn Fishing Derby: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Reiner Park, 1101 N. Green Knolls Drive, Buffalo Grove. Awards and raffle prizes. For kids 2-14. Registration is $5-$7. bgparks.org/huck-finn-fishing-derby-2.

Oktoberfest at Bridges Beer Garden: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Bridges Beer Garden, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates. German dancers from 6-6:30 p.m., live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m., food and beverages. Free. heparks.org.

Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 20; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 21; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Slade and Smith streets, Palatine. Authentic German food and beer, live entertainment and a traditional keg ceremony on Friday. Family Day activities from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Free entry. palatinerotary.org/oktoberfest.

West Loop Bavarian Block Party: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Haymarket Center, Washington Boulevard at Sangamon Street, Chicago. Authentic German food and live music, including German polka bands and rock and pop groups. Admission: $10. hcenter.org/west-loop-fest.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in downtown Wheaton. Petra and Andy Brown on Friday at Suzette’s Creperie, 211 W. Front St., Wheaton. Guitarist Jack Wilson on Saturday at Adelle’s, 535 W. Liberty Drive, Wheaton. downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Taylor Swift tribute concert. Free. algonquin.org.

Elk Grove Oktoberfest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Traditional German food, games and activities, live music and more. Familyfest from 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Free; tickets required for food and drinks. elkgrove.com/Oktoberfest.

Halloween Experience trolley tours: Full tours from 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, from Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Hear — and see depicted on video — tales of metaphysical sightings experienced on the Volo museum grounds over the years, then take part in a singalong and head out toward Halloween Town to see dozens of creepy, giant inflatables over a 75-acre area north of the museum. $16.95; free for kids 4 and younger if they can sit on a parent’s lap. volocars.com/train-tours-haunted-tour.

Monster Jam: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. World champion contestants and their 12,000-pound monster trucks participate in competitions of speed and skill. Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday; passes required. Tickets range from $19-$120 at ticketmaster.com/. monsterjam.com/en-us/events/rosemont-il/sep-20-2024-sep-22-2024.

Bob Mould — Solo Electric: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Punk rock. $37. prairiecenter.org.

Movie in the Park: Dusk Friday, Sept. 20, at Lufkin Park, 1000 S. Ardmore, Villa Park. Watch the 2006 animated comedy “Open Season.” Co-sponsored by the Villa Park Public Library, Friends of the Villa Park Library, and Villa Park Parks and Recreation. Free. invillapark.com.

Chicago World Music Festival: Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St., Chicago, and various locations in Chicago. Featuring dozens of free and ticketed concerts with international and local artists performing at venues throughout the city. Free. chicago.gov.

American Maniacs Unlimited performs during a previous Elgin Fringe Festival. This year’s celebration of artistic innovation takes place Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 29, in downtown Elgin. Courtesy of Elgin Fringe Festival

Elgin Fringe Festival: Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 29, in downtown Elgin. Over 90 performances from local and national artists featuring dance, theater, comedy, music, magic and undefined art forms. Plus, a visual art exhibit, outdoor performances for all ages, a Preview Party, an Almost-Closing Party, and a Closing Party. Festival entry buttons are $3; events range from free to $12, with a festival pass available for $95. Tickets: elginfringefestival.com.

Full Moon Jam Equinox Flow Fest 2024: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20-22, at Grounding Groove Gardens, 1905 Deep Cut Road, Woodstock. A family-friendly, sober campout festival on Friday and Saturday nights featuring a late-night open fire and drum jam and a variety of all-ages workshops during the day Saturday. $25-$125. fullmoonjam.org.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Step It Up for Clearbrook: 8 a.m. registration Saturday, Sept. 21, at Cronin Park, 399 S. Highland Ave., Arlington Heights. Kids’ Dash at 8:20 a.m.; 5K at 8:30 a.m.; one-mile walk/run at 8:40 a.m. Music, games, food and activities. $25 adults; $10 for Kids Dash. events.clearbrook.org.

Autumn Gone Fishin’ Derby: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Annual catch-and-release fishing derby. Prizes awarded for the largest, smallest and most fish caught in three age groups, as well as for the overall “Best Dressed Angler.” Kids 3-12 must be accompanied by an adult. $12-$18. Register: gepark.org/register.

Chicago Civil War Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Civil War dealers will be selling memorabilia from the Revolutionary War and the Spanish-American War. $10; $25 early bird admission at 8 a.m. at the door only; free for kids 12 and younger. chicagocivilwarshow.com.

Hampshire Farmers and Outdoor Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hampshire Commons, 113 W. Oak Knoll Drive, Hampshire. Farm-to-table goods, handmade items, packaged food, sweets, artisanal gifts and more. Hosted by the Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce. facebook.com/HampshireFarmersMarket.

Flannel Fest 2024: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Timberworks of Wisconsin performs three shows featuring log rolling, ax throwing, hot sawing, speed chopping and more at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Also, a raptor show, food trucks, beer garden, log chucking and ax throwing from noon to 4 p.m. $10, $5 for kids 6-17. Tickets: crystallakeparks.org.

Hispanic Heritage Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Live music, cuisine, dancing, cultural performances and more. Included with zoo admission of $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for 65 and older, $20.95 for kids 3-11, and free for kids 2 and younger. brookfieldzoo.org/hispanicheritagefest.

The Mix on Main Music Festival: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22, in downtown Wheaton. Chris and Nikki from 101.9 The Morning Mix kick off the inaugural event at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by free live performances all weekend. Lineup includes: Ben Tatar Music, Jake Mack, JP & Jenny, Leroy Winn Power Trio, Lisa Thomen Music, Lionel Moe Band, Mr. Dave Music, One for the Road, Super Stolie, Terry Bartolotta Duo, The Blooze Brothers, The Jukebox Heroes, Vital Signs, Wendy & DB and more. downtownwheaton.com/the-mix-on-main.

Monarch Festival: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Ty Warner Park, 801 Burr Oak Drive, Westmont. Celebrate the monarch butterfly migration with naturalists from local environmental organizations while participating in activities and crafts. Free. westmont.librarycalendar.com.

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22, along the Naperville Riverwalk. Naperville Art League’s 39th annual art show featuring 110 artists showcasing their works along the Naperville Riverwalk. napervilleartleague.com.

Harvest Hustle 5K & Kids Mile: 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Run through the prairie of Peck Farm Park, then stay for free fall activities at the Autumn Fair. On-site registration/check-in: 9-9:45 a.m.; Kids Mile: 10:15 a.m.; 5K: 10:45 a.m. Autumn Fair: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds support the Geneva Park District Scholarship Fund. $24-$45. genevaparks.org.

Woodstock Art Fair on the Square: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22, in the Woodstock Square, 100 S. Johnson St., Woodstock. 75 artists, a live painting class, a Kids Art Zone and more. Free. amdurproductions.com.

0.5K Beer & Donut Run & Milk Mustache Donut Dash: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. A laid-back style race around the nature center. Grab a doughnut and a beer from Church Street Brewery and race around the half-mile path. New Milk Mustache Donut Dash for kids to race parents to the finish line. $35/$25 through Sept. 20. Register: itascaparkdistrict.com/1263/05K-Beer-Donut-Run.

Oktoberfest Bike Ride: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Towne Square, Smith and Slade streets, Palatine. Bike Palatine is hosting an 8- or 15-mile casual, family-friendly bike ride. Kids 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Helmets are required. Free. Register at bikepalatine.com.

Autumn Fair: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Crafts, hayrides, kids games, music and more. Free; fees for some activities. genevaparks.org.

Blocktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, along Glenview Road in downtown Glenview. Live music, food, beverages and Kids Zone. Free. glenviewblocktoberfest.com.

JSVFest, Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Festival: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22, in Grant Park, between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Columbus Drive, Chicago. Food, music, arts, crafts and more. $10 suggested donation. jsvfest.com.

Noon Whistle Brewing Oktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Noon Whistle Brewing Lombard Brewpub, 800 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard. Live Bavarian band, Bavarian-themed food and beer specials. Free. noonwhistlebrewing.com.

Rally for Rescues: Paws and Claws Cat Rescue: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Baker Park, Evanston. Outdoor games, food, face painting, arts and crafts, adoptable kittens and more to support Paws and Claws Cat Rescue. $20-$25. pawsandclawscatrescue.org.

Bull Valley Oktoberfest & Classic Car Show: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bull Valley Village Hall/Stickney Mansion, 1904 Cherry Valley Road, Bull Valley. German music, food trucks, classic car show, craft beer, kids’ games and more. $5, free for kids 12 and younger. thevillageofbullvalley.com/2024-oktoberfest.

Central States Dahlia Society Show: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Chicago Botanic Garden, Burnstein Hall, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. The judged exhibit features 16 displays using nearly 1,000 dahlia blooms ranging in size from a silver dollar to a dinner plate. Society members will be on hand to answer questions. Blooms available for purchase at the end of show from 4-4:30 p.m. Sunday. $12.95-$20.95. chicagobotanic.org.

Singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy will perform a free show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, during “Chicago Live!” at Navy Pier. AP, 2023

“Chicago Live!”: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. More than 100 Chicago-grown performing groups in back-to-back performances across five Pier stages. Jeff Tweedy plays a free show at 8 p.m. Saturday. New to the 2024 festival are curated experiences, including the Chicago Sound Stage in the Beer Garden, with 10 local record labels; a 40th Anniversary Tribute to Chicago House Music on the pier’s Wave Wall Stage; and DisFest Chicago, a celebration of artists and performers with disabilities on the Lake Stage. For tickets, see navypier.org.

Jim May shares a story at last year’s Spring Grove Storytelling Festival. This year’s event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Spring Grove Park and Horse Fair Park. Courtesy of Ann Livermore

Spring Grove Storytelling Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Spring Grove Park and Horse Fair Park, 8105 Blivin St., Spring Grove. An afternoon of storytelling. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Essential storytelling techniques and strategies will be taught in a master class from 9-11 a.m. for $50. Admission: $25, $15 for kids 6-16, $70 for two adults and three kids. springgrovestorytelling.org.

North Aurora Community Picnic: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the North Aurora Police Department, 200 S. Lincolnway St., North Aurora. Tour the police department and enjoy a picnic. northaurora.org.

Tacos and Tequila Festival: 1:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Taco chefs, handcrafted margaritas, Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, Queso & Salsa Competition, exotic car showcase, Lucha Libre Wrestling, art installations, photo ops and more. $99-$229. Tickets: tacosandtequilachicago.com.

Hometown Parade “Landmarks of America”: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, stepping off from the intersection of Elk Grove Boulevard and Touhy Avenue and concluding at Elk Grove High School, Elk Grove Village. Features large helium balloons, Percheron horses, live characters, local organizations and more. Free. elkgrove.com/parade.

Pints By the Pond: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Third annual craft beer fest with food trucks. $50, includes 20, 3-ounce samples and a commemorative beer glass; VIP entry at 1 p.m. for $60; $10 designated driver. Tickets: bataviaparks.org/pints-by-the-pond.

Wheaton’s History Bike Tour: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Wheaton Library West Plaza, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. Ride and learn about the history of Wheaton during the Bicyclist & Pedestrian Commission’s History Bike Tour. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult; all riders must provide their own bicycle and wear a bike helmet. Rain date is Sept. 28. Sign a waiver at wheaton.il.us/bike.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Bluff City Cemetery Walk: 3 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin. The ¾-mile walk has some hills; chairs available at each performance site. Tickets ($20) are timed entry and are not available at the gate. elginhistory.org/2024-cemetery-walk.

Cattle Lane Crawl: 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Participating restaurants and businesses will offer libations along the trail. Plus, there’s a sheep shearing challenge, ax throwing skills showcase, horse ring toss, old-fashioned bowling, a tractor-drawn wagon ride and a campfire. For ages 21 and older. $35. Register: stcparks.org/events.

Water Lantern Festival: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. A celebration of light with food trucks, music, activities and thousands of lanterns lighting up the night. $35.99-$55.99. Tickets: waterlanternfestival.com/aurora.php.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Arts & Entertainment District, 2001 Belvedere Road, Waukegan. The monthly celebration of arts in downtown Waukegan and the Belvidere Mall includes art exhibits, musicians and performances. artwauk.com.

Ignite the Night!: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Barrington Hills Park District Riding Center, 361 Bateman Road, Barrington Hills. The outdoor moonlight festival features a cookout dinner, beer and wine and a bonfire. Music from acoustic bluegrass band Anderlik and Church. $70-$85; $40 for ages 10-20; $15 for kids 9 and younger. CitizensForConservation.org/ignite-the-night.

Lake Villa Oktoberfest: 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 21, at the German-American Cultural Center, 259 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Live music, German beer and food. Music from Zicke Zacke Party Band. $9, free for kids younger than 12. americanaidsocietyofgd.org/events.

Fiesta Sin Frontera: Saturday, Sept. 21, at various locations in Waukegan. Showcasing students and their efforts at keeping Mexican traditions alive, with guest artists and bands performing live music throughout the afternoon, plus food, vendors and more. waukeganil.gov.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Fox Valley Marathon: 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in St. Charles. The annual event, which is a Boston qualifier, offers three race distances: 26.2, 20 or 13.1. Starting and ending in historic downtown St. Charles, the course winds through Geneva, Batavia and North Aurora. fv26.com.

Green Fair: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Information and activities to help residents learn about the small steps they can take at home, work and in the community to improve the environment. Free. bgparks.org/green-fair.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Kane County Doll Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Events Center, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Doll show featuring antique, vintage and collectibles. Early bird entry at 8 a.m. for $15. Regular entry: $7; free for kids 12 and younger. kanecountydollshow.com.

Fall Caboose Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, off Route 31, South Elgin. Ride with the conductor in the Big Red Caboose or with the engineer in the locomotive. $5-$8. foxtrolley.org.

Home Depot Oktoberfest: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Home Depot, 670 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. German folk songs, polka music, food, games and activities. tinyurl.com/EMCY-Events.

Fallapalooza: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Live music by Mackenzie O’Brien Band, plus activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, airbrush tattoos and more. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Palatine Historical Society Cemetery Walk: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Hillside Cemetery, 375 N. Smith St., Palatine. Guided tours of the cemetery as actors play the roles of Palatine residents from the village’s past. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at Hillside Cemetery. palatinehistoricalsociety.com.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2023 More than 30 brewers will be offering biers, ciders and meads at the Streamwood Barn & Brew Oktoberfest starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Hoosier Grove Barn.

Streamwood Barn & Brew Oktoberfest 2024: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Hoosier Grove Barn, 700 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Features more than 30 brewers offering an assortment of biers, ciders and meads, plus food and live music. Tickets are $45 through Sept. 21 and $50 at the gate. Designated Driver tickets are $10. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Streamwood Park District Scholarship Program. streamwoodparks.org/oktoberfest.

Adiós Amigos!: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Nature Center at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Celebrate the journey of the monarch butterfly as the final generation of 2024 migrates to Mexico. Get a behind-the-scenes view of the monarch butterfly-rearing operation. Kids can create a butterfly craft. At 3 p.m., adult butterflies will be released to begin their journey to Michoacán, Mexico. Refreshments available. Free. parkfun.com/event/adios-amigos.

Global Carnival from Old Town School of Folk Music: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Features Afro-Brazilian carnival block Ilê Aiyê and New Orleans Black Masking Indian artists Flagboy Giz & The Wild Tchoupitoulas. With performances by local ensembles such as the Windy City Ramblers, Muntu Dance Theatre, Azania Drum, Team Jukeboxx Mas Band and the Epic Steel Orchestra. Free. oldtownschool.org.

Monday, Sept. 23

Cruise Night at Willow Creek: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Willow Creek Church, 67 E. Algonquin Road, South Barrington. Vintage, classic, custom, muscle and antique cars and trucks on display and food and music. Signs on campus will direct attendees to the back of parking lot F. Free. willowcreek.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Bites and Bits Event Series: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Food truck fare and live music. Adult beverages will be available to purchase for ages 21 and older. Sponsored by the city of Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

Wednesdays Food Truck and Music: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Community Church, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Live entertainment and food trucks. Free. cityrm.org.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 26, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live entertainment in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Movie in the Park: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Watch “Hocus Pocus 2” on the lawn. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Popcorn and snacks for purchase. Free. parkfun.com.

Ongoing

Fall Color Festival: 9 a.m. to sunset daily through Oct. 29 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Themed events throughout the fall. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Goebbert’s Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Goebbert’s Farm & Garden Center, 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Animals, corn stalk mazes, wagon rides, pig races, fall food, produce and more. On weekdays, $18, and on weekends and holidays, $23 online or $25 at the gate. goebbertspumpkinfarm.com/fall-festival.

Señorita Mariposa Story Walk: 9 a.m. to sunset daily through Oct. 31 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A family-friendly outdoor exhibition featuring the Spanish-English bilingual book by Mister G. on the migration of a monarch butterfly from Canada to Mexico. The book’s illustrated pages will be displayed on large-scale panels along Meadow Lake Trail. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Happy Times Pumpkinfest at Didier Farms: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays, through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Didier Farms, 16678 Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Amusement rides, shows, fall merchandise, pumpkin sales, and fall treats such as apple cider doughnuts, fudge and more. Free entry; rides/attractions ticketed. happytimespumpkinfest.com.

Sonny Acres Farm Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 30 (closed Sept. 21) at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Amusement rides, petting zoo, hayrides, seasonal food, train rides, Sweet Shop, Farm Fresh Store, live music and more. For ticket prices, see sonnyacres.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: Select days through Nov. 3 at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Thrills by day and frights by night with haunted houses, scare zones, spine-chilling shows and rides. For ticket prices and hours, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/fright-fest-2024.