Car show highlights final day of Heritage Fest in West Dundee
Three days of Heritage Fest wrapped up Sunday in West Dundee.
The final day’s highlight was the annual car show, which stretched for several blocks with rides ranging from early classics to current modded-up sports cars. The show included celebrity guest judge Jaime Hjelm from the Netflix series “Tex Mex Motors.”
Other activities included a community pancake breakfast, art and craft fair, fun for kids, a business and nonprofit expo, and live music.
