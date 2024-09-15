Car show highlights final day of Heritage Fest in West Dundee

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Heritage Fest attendees check out classic rides including a 1927 Ford T-Bucket at the car show in downtown West Dundee Sunday.

Three days of Heritage Fest wrapped up Sunday in West Dundee.

The final day’s highlight was the annual car show, which stretched for several blocks with rides ranging from early classics to current modded-up sports cars. The show included celebrity guest judge Jaime Hjelm from the Netflix series “Tex Mex Motors.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Myla Hickey of East Dundee, almost 2, laughs as Natalia Jaglowski, 4, of Algonquin, hops like a frog in the bounce house during Heritage Fest in downtown West Dundee Sunday.

Other activities included a community pancake breakfast, art and craft fair, fun for kids, a business and nonprofit expo, and live music.