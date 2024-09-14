advertisement
Aurora man found dead in NC with rope around neck was not lynched, sheriff says

Posted September 14, 2024 2:34 pm
ABC7 Chicago

HENDERSON, N.C. (WLS) — A death investigation involving a Chicago-area truck driver in Vance County, North Carolina is sparking questions and rumors online across the country.

Javion McGee, 21, of Aurora was found dead in a rural area on Wednesday. Investigators said McGee, who is Black, was not far from his truck, leaning with his back up against a tree and a rope around his neck.

McGee's family in Chicago is upset and demanding answers. Many of them are even on their way to North Carolina in an attempt to pressure investigators to release more information about what happened.

“There's been information put out there that there's a lynching. There is not a lynching,” Vance County Sheriff Curtis R. Brame said. “The young man was not dangling from a tree. He was not swinging from a tree. The rope was wrapped around his neck. It was not a noose. There was not a knot in the rope. So therefore, it was not a lynching here in Vance County.”

McGee’s family has hired national civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Lee Merritt, along with North Carolina attorney Jason Keith to investigate the case.

“As of today, the authorities haven’t shown us anything proving that this young man with no history of mental illness took his own life,” said Daniels in a news release. “How can the police expect us to take their word for it when they won’t even let this family view the body?”

Read the full story at ABC7 Chicago.

