Hoffman Estates QB duo puts up big numbers vs. Maine East

Back in the early 1980s the Miami Dolphins featured a two- quarterback attack that earned the nickname "Woodstrock."

The duo of David Woodley and Don Strock led them to an AFC championship in the strike-shortened 1982 season.

This fall, Hoffman Estates has something reminiscent of that called "Cleveniak" as senior Nate Cleveland shares signal-calling duties with junior Austin Lesniak.

For eighth-year Hawks coach Tim Heyse it has created many a ponderous thought in how to successfully maximize both pregame plans in addition to in-game adjustments.

"We're blessed,“ Heyse said. ”Nate's a Division I player (Minnesota) for a reason. He could do a lot things. Austin's a junior (who) in my eyes (is) probably one of the top junior true drop back quarterbacks in the state. He's going to get his opportunities and depending on game plans we're going to mix things up and keep teams guessing."

Their Friday night foe, an undefeated Maine East team that came into Garber Stadium 2-0, was left pretty well mixed up. Maine East was unable to correctly guess the Hawks offense as they posted a 57-0 win that moved their mark to 3-0 on the season in week one of the two-week crossover series between the member schools of the Mid-Suburban and Central Suburban Leagues.

"It's huge to take snaps on Friday night," Heyse said. "Whenever the lights are (on), that first time (playing) you're nervous as heck so as many kids that we can get out there is always beneficial."

Hoffman took advantage of benefitting from short fields due to a combination of punting struggles and a pair of fumbles from ensuing Hawks kickoffs. Hoffman found the end zone in each of its eight first-half possessions.

Cleveland scored a pair of rushing TDs (3 and 28 yards) and threw for a pair of scores. He found Jelani Harden for a 4 yard TD toss in the first quarter and found Javon Leach (15 yards) in the second.

Junior Landon Ford (6 carries, 87 yards) found paydirt twice in the opening quarter on scoring jaunts of 17 and 3 yards.

Ford's backup Jmari Jackson (7 carries, 70 yards) also added a pair of rushing TDs ( 10 and 7 yards) in the second quarter as the Hawks tallied 255 yards of total offense in half No. 1 while holding the Blue Demons (2-1) to 50. Maine East only crossed once into Hawks territory three times on the night.

Lesniak, who led three of those scoring drives, spoke of the that extra dimension as parts of a whole that Hoffman off to its best start since 2018.

"Our team general has a great (offensive) line, great backs and receivers and Nate (just) adds to that,“ Lesniak said.

