Is this your diamond ring? Search is on for ring found in Arlington Heights
The village of Arlington Heights is searching for the owner of a diamond ring found by a resident at the downtown Metra station and turned over to the public works department.
The ring contains unique identifying inscriptions on the inside that must be provided to prove ownership.
Anyone who lost such a ring, or knows someone who has, is asked to contact the village at communications@vah.com.
