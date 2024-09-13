Buffalo Wild Wings opens at Buffalo Grove gas mall; Greek street food coming

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Buffalo Wild Wings Go at 700 E. Lake-Cook Road had its grand opening Thursday.

Something is brewing at the northeast corner of Lexington Drive and Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove.

Once occupied by a BMO Harris customer contact center, the corner now is brimming with retail, spurred by a Ricky Rockets fuel center.

The latest addition is Buffalo Wild Wings Go, which opened Thursday at 700 E. Lake-Cook Road with balloons, a local radio station and a short ceremony with village officials.

In addition to Buffalo Wild Wings, there is Joe Donut and Jimmy John’s. Soon to arrive will be Yeero Revolution, which serves Greek street food.

You might say this is something of a gas mall.

“This site alone is bringing significant new businesses to the village,” said Joanne Johnson, one of the trustees who attended the opening. “We went from a corner that didn’t generate any revenue to a corner that’s going to generate a fair amount of revenue.”

Amanda Ramirez, associate field marketing manager for Buffalo Wild Wings, said this is the chain’s 122nd location nationwide.

“You will see a lot of these concepts start to pop up everywhere nationwide,” she said.

It’s geared toward takeout, she said, although there are a few tables. Everything will be packaged in takeout boxes.

Ramirez said you also can order from Grubhub and DoorDash, as well as the website. She said the decision to move into Buffalo Grove was based on market demand.

“We want to go into areas that are in need of a good chicken wing,” she said.

Being close to the fuel center will help drive sales, she said.

When customers walk into Ricky Rockets, “they’ll see a Buffalo Wild Wings Go. It always will catch their eye, especially here in this plaza. It has super high-volume traffic, and that’s what we love the most,” she said.