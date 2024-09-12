Five high school football games to watch this weekend

Libertyville (2-0) at Stevenson (2-0)

The North Suburban Conference season kicks off with a doozy. Both teams can put points on the board in a hurry — the Patriots have outscored opponents 94-21; the Wildcats 91-15. Last year when the teams met Stevenson won a shootout, 35-28. Both quarterbacks return from that game. Libertyville’s Quinn Schambow already has thrown for 12 TDs and 666 yards this season; Stevenson’s Aidan Crawley has 427 yards and 6 TDs with no INTs.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Quarterback Quinn Schambow leads Libertyville into a Week 3 showdown against Stevenson in the NSC opener for both teams.

Wheaton North (2-0) at St. Charles North (2-0)

You would be hard pressed to find a team in Illinois that’s played two more exciting games than the Falcons. If a 23-22 win over Providence on the final play wasn’t enough in Week 1, next came a last-minute TD and 2-point conversion to beat Lockport 22-21. Both wins came on passes from QB Nick Johnson to tight end Shane Diericx. The North Stars also are 2-0 and won their own thriller in Week 1 with a 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter to beat Palatine.

Maine South (1-1) at Hersey (0-2)

If it seems like the Hawks show up in this space every week, that’s what happens when you open playing Lincoln-Way East, Warren and now Hersey. (Spoiler alert, next week is undefeated Barrington.) The Huskies wanted a more difficult schedule, they got it, and they showed progress last week vs. Barrington.

Lake Park (2-0) at Batavia (2-0)

Wheaton North and St. Charles North aren’t the only unbeaten teams squaring off on the first weekend of DuKane Conference play. The Lancers have run the ball well with Anthony Orestano and Robert Munaco in their two wins, but the competition level goes up big time vs. Batavia. The Bulldogs won this matchup 47-21 a year ago and look poised for another excellent season behind RB Nathan Whitwell and a defense that already has forced 7 turnovers with 10 sacks.

Glenbard West (0-2) at Downers Grove North (2-0)

The Hilltoppers enter at 0-2 for the first time since 2006. And now comes last year’s Class 7A runner-up Trojans, who have a pair of 42-0 wins so far. Don’t expect Downers to feel bad for Glenbard West; the Trojans’ 31-7 win last year in this meeting was their first in 18 years. There’s plenty of star power on both sides including Iowa State bound Mason Ellens for Glenbard West and DGN junior QB Owen Lansu, headed to Minnesota.

For much more on these games and the rest of the games in the Daily Herald coverage area, see zoned previews at football.dailyherald.com.