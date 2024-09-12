‘Edgy’ Tim: Undefeated football teams led by Player of the Year candidates

Fremd quarterback Johnny O’Brien works out at the Maine West 7-on -7 camp this summer. A three-star recruit, he has committed to Northwestern. Photo courtesy of "Edgy" Tim O'Halloran

After this coming weekend's IHSA slate of football games, we will be a third of the way done with the regular season. Here is a very early look at several names to watch as the Daily Herald-area Player of the Year candidates. The only criteria I'm using for now are that they play for undefeated teams heading into Week 3 action. I'll make sure to return to this watch list every few weeks during the season.

· Batavia (2-0): The Bulldogs and veteran coach Dennis Piron always looks to get the running game going, and this season senior running back Nathan Whitwell has been the main ball carrier. So far Whitwell, whom Piron calls a very “special person and player,” has carried the football 43 times for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns. Look for Whitwell to continue to get a heavy workload as Batavia opens conference play on Friday, hosting Lake Park.

· Cary-Grove (2-0): The defending Class 6A champion Trojans are 2-0 this season and in some ways haven't really cranked things up yet. Cary-Grove has been working back a handful of key starters who missed Week 1 action, including the Abrams tank (Cary-Grove junior fullback/linebacker Logan Abrams) and junior running back Landon Barnett. Abrams had a monster 2023 sophomore season and has been drawing steady recruiting attention. Looking for a sleeper name for the Trojans? Cary-Grove senior quarterback Peyton Seaburg makes terrific reads and decisions in the Trojans’ option game, is a very capable passer and a leader for this team on and off the field.

· Geneva (2-0): The Vikings, who have outscored their opponents so far 104-7, are off to a nice start, but the sledding will get much harder from here. Geneva senior four-star receiver Talyn Taylor (6-foot-1, 190 pounds), who committed this summer to Georgia, has been drawing double-teams for the past two seasons yet still manages to remain highly productive. He has caught 9 passes for 248 yards and 5 touchdowns. Geneva junior QB Anthony Chahino also deserves a major shoutout, passing for 441 yards and 9 touchdown passes while also seeing limited work in two lopsided games.

· Downers Grove North (2-0): The Trojans have outscored their first two opponents 84-0, and while junior three-star ranked QB Owen Lansu (Minnesota) has played just one series so far beyond halftime, Lansu has passed for just over 400 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Downers North schedule also ramps up starting Friday night, hosting 0-2 Glenbard West.

· Naperville Central: The Redhawks have posted two tight wins this season over two quality opponents, Hinsdale Central and Naperville North. In both wins Naperville Central running back Aiden Clark has been big for the Redhawks. He has rushed for 424 yards and 4 touchdowns. Look for Clark to be a key player as the Redhawks venture into new territories this fall, starting Southwest Valley Red play on Friday night at Andrew (1-1) in Tinley Park.

· St. Francis (2-0): The Spartans have a roster loaded with talent, and senior running back Ty Ransom has been a key in both wins this season. Ransom, who has been drawing recruiting attention from various FCS schools this summer, is boosting his overall recruiting stock. Ransom has impressive speed, cutback ability and runs with good power and vision.

· Barrington (2-0): The Broncos and coach Joe Sanchez are off and running this fall, and while the Broncos offense was expected to be potent, led by senior QB Nick Peipert (St. Thomas), the emergence of Barrington senior running back Calvin Jackson over the first two games has been eye opening. Jackson has rushed for 8 touchdowns in two games and he's yet another name who is definitely on my player of the year watchlist.

· Fremd (2-0): The Vikings have been an early feel-good story as the Vikings are seeking to make the IHSA playoff field for the first time since the 2019 season. Northwestern verbal commit junior three-star QB Johnny O'Brien has lived up to the early hype, completing 48 of 68 passes for 631 yards and 7 touchdowns in just two games. While the Mid-Suburban West schedule won't begin for a few weeks, look for the Vikings and veteran coach Lou Sponsel to continue to let his standout lefty quarterback drop bombs all over the suburbs.

· Libertyville (2-0): Libertyville senior QB Quinn Schambow, who is verbally committed to Oklahoma State for baseball, is off to a strong start after dispatching two South suburban traditional powers in Lemont and Richards. Schambow has completed 32 of 45 passes for 666 yards and 12 touchdowns so far. The Wildcats’ schedule ramps up this week, taking on North Suburban Conference rival Stevenson (2-0) in Lincolnshire.

Bonus: My two top candidates not In the Daily Herald coverage area?

· Lincoln-Way East (1-0) junior four-star QB Jonas Williams. The Oregon commit is simply the real deal this fall.

· East St . Louis (2-0) senior running back/kick returner Christopher Bennett Jr. If you learn one thing from this story, let it be that you should never kick the football to Christopher Bennett Jr.