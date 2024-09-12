South Elgin man charged in sexual assault of minor in Palatine

Juan Castro-Alvarez

A South Elgin man is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor stemming from an investigation that began earlier this year in Palatine.

Juan Castro-Alvarez, 21, of the 1500 block of Gilpen Avenue, is also charged with grooming and traveling to meet a minor, both felonies.

Palatine police said detectives began an investigation after a juvenile reported the abuse to her mother. Police identified Castro-Alvarez as the suspect and arrested him at his home Wednesday.

A Cook County judge ordered Castro-Alvarez to remain in jail while he awaits trial Thursday. His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.