Crime

Chicago man charged after South Barrington home break-ins, standoff

Posted September 12, 2024 9:31 am
Russell Lissau
 

A Chicago man arrested earlier this week after break-ins at two South Barrington homes and a standoff with police will remain in jail while he awaits trial, authorities said Thursday.

Matthew P. Miller, 35, of the 1400 block of South Union Avenue, is charged with home invasion and attempted residential burglary.

No one was hurt in the break-ins or the standoff, all of which occurred early Monday in the South Barrington Lakes subdivision.

Miller entered a house and fled when he was confronted by residents, police said Monday. He entered a second house while police were searching for him in the neighborhood, authorities said, prompting residents there to flee and attracting officers’ attention.

Miller barricaded himself inside the second house for more than two hours until he was taken into custody, police said.

Miller appeared in Cook County circuit court Tuesday and was ordered detained by Associate Judge Ellen Beth Mandeltort.

He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 4.

