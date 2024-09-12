Burlington Stores opens new Arlington Heights location Friday

Burlington Stores, a national discount retailer, has more than 1,000 locations, including a new one opening Friday in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores will open its new store in Arlington Heights with a ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

The national discount retailer is moving into a 31,515-square-foot big box at 601 E. Palatine Road in the Town & Country Shopping Center. The old store was located at 30 W. Rand Road in the Arlington Plaza shopping center.

On Friday and Saturday, the first 100 customers ages 18 and up will receive a $10 bonus card for their purchase. On Sunday, customers will get a free Burlington umbrella while supplies last.

Burlington also will present a $5,000 donation to the teachers at Jane Addams Elementary School in Palatine during the grand opening ceremony Friday.

The new location has a new logo — “Deals. Brands. WOW!” — and re-imagined store layout that officials say should provide consumers with a better and more enjoyable shopping experience. The store offers a selection of women’s apparel and accessories, menswear, kids’ and infant clothing, footwear, home decor, pet items, gifts and coats.

It marks the chain’s 42nd store in Illinois, out of more than 1,020 in the country.

“Our goal is to continue to offer area residents low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, the company’s CEO, in an announcement. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Arlington Heights. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.