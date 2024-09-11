Woman injured after crashing into Gurnee medical building

A woman in her 70s suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after authorities say she drove her car into the side of a medical building under renovation in Gurnee.

Gurnee fire officials said they were called to the building on the 5400 block of Grand Avenue just after 9:20 a.m.

The woman was out of the car and being tended to by police when paramedics arrived, fire officials said. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment.

A worker inside the building at the time was not hurt.

The building was deemed safe for renovations to continue.