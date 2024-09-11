Driver seriously injured when car crashes through Algonquin Walmart

A driver was seriously injured early Wednesday when this car plunged through an exterior wall of the Walmart Supercenter in Algonquin. Amanda Marrazzo/Shaw Local News Network

A driver was seriously injured when a car crashed into a Walmart Superstore in Algonquin overnight.

The Walmart Superstore at 1410 S Randall Road was closed Wednesday morning because of the damage caused by the crash, and a person who answered the phone at the retailer said it was unclear when the store will reopen.

Algonquin police said they responded to their store just before 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary investigation determined a red sedan that was traveling north “at a high rate of speed” on a rear access road for the Algonquin Commons shopping center.

The car crossed County Line Road and collided with the side of the store, causing “significant damage” both to the store and car, police said. There were employees in the store at the time but no one inside the building was injured, police said.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was taken by the Algonquin- Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District to a nearby landing zone and then airlifted to a Level 1 Trauma Center with serious injuries, officials said.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call the Algonquin Police Department (847) 658-4531.