Bartlett woman charged with DUI after single-vehicle crash

A Bartlett woman was charged with driving under the influence after reportedly being involved in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.

Sara A. Rozhon, 29, was also charged with a second class A misdemeanor for driving with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.08%.

At about 1:04 a.m., Bartlett police responded to a call of a vehicle crash near Prospect Avenue and Burnside Circle.

Investigators said Rozhon was driving her 2004 Ford Taurus north on Prospect Avenue when the vehicle left roadway near the 200 block of Burnside Circle and drove onto the side lawn of a residence where it damaged several bushes. They also accused her of being under the influence of alcohol.

Rozhon was granted pretrial release. Her next court date is slated for Oct. 8 at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton.