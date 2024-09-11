14-year-old boy charged after gun recovered in Glenbard East restroom

A 14-year-old Glenbard East High School student is facing multiple felony charges after a gun was recovered in a restroom at the high school just before classes were dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Lombard officials said the male student is expected to appear in a DuPage County courtroom today after being charged with unlawful use of a weapon at school and possession of a firearm by a minor.

East Principal Antoine Anderson notified parents of the incident via email late Tuesday, according to a Facebook post containing the message.

Several officers responded to the school after the gun was discovered. The investigation leading to the student’s arrest was a collaboration between Lombard and Glendale Heights police, officials said.

Additional information about the case is expected following today’s court hearing.