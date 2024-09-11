advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

14-year-old boy charged after gun recovered in Glenbard East restroom

Posted September 11, 2024 8:06 am
Jake Griffin
 

A 14-year-old Glenbard East High School student is facing multiple felony charges after a gun was recovered in a restroom at the high school just before classes were dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Lombard officials said the male student is expected to appear in a DuPage County courtroom today after being charged with unlawful use of a weapon at school and possession of a firearm by a minor.

East Principal Antoine Anderson notified parents of the incident via email late Tuesday, according to a Facebook post containing the message.

Several officers responded to the school after the gun was discovered. The investigation leading to the student’s arrest was a collaboration between Lombard and Glendale Heights police, officials said.

Additional information about the case is expected following today’s court hearing.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Education Glenbard High School District 87 Lombard News School Districts
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company