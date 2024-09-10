Plan for more apartments in Mundelein moving forward

An architectural rendering of a proposed Springs at Mundelein apartment building. Courtesy of Mundelein

Plans for an apartment complex on Mundelein’s east side got an important stamp of approval from the village board Monday.

The panel signed off on the formal division of the roughly 11-acre site into smaller lots for the proposed Springs at Mundelein development.

The complex is envisioned for the southwest corner of Butterfield Road and Huntington Drive. It’s just east of the Cambridge Country subdivision and across Butterfield Road from Vernon Hills’ Greggs Landing subdivision.

The now-closed Libertyville Montessori School, 450 Butterfield Road, operated on the property in an eye-catching red building for many years.

The Springs at Mundelein apartment complex is proposed for Butterfield Road, south of Huntington Drive. Courtesy of Mundelein

Seven, two-story residential buildings are planned for the Springs at Mundelein, with a total of 147 units. The apartments would range from studios to three-bedroom units, according to village documents.

A swimming pool, a clubhouse, a fitness center and other amenities are proposed, too.

Wisconsin-based Continental Properties is behind the plan. The company would own and operate the complex once it’s built, a representative told the village board during a public presentation in June.

The village board unanimously approved the lot plans Monday night without any discussion.

In an email Tuesday, Mayor Steve Lentz said Springs at Mundelein will be “a very welcome addition” to the village.

“Lake County has a well documented housing shortage,” Lentz said. “The higher end apartments will be complemented by outstanding amenities.”