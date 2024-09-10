Mundelein residents complain about concert at dispensary

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2023 Some Mundelein residents are complaining about noise and the smell of burning marijuana following a concert held over the weekend outside the Rise cannabis dispensary.

A quartet of Mundelein residents took to the lectern at Monday night’s village board meeting to complain about an outdoor concert held this past weekend.

The Miracle in Mundelein concert was staged Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot across the street from the Rise cannabis dispensary, 1325 Armour Blvd. Rise was one of the concert’s sponsors.

The event featured Wiz Khalifa, Steel Pulse and other performers.

Cannabis use was permitted on the grounds. Only people 21 or older could attend.

The people who spoke about the concert during the board meeting live in the Lakewood Village neighborhood near the dispensary.

They complained about noise they said went on late into the night and the smell of burning cannabis in the neighborhood. Some said the noise from the cleanup crew prevented their kids from sleeping properly Sunday night, which made being properly rested for school Monday difficult.

They offered several possible solutions, including changing the concert schedule and holding it in the summer rather than during the school year.

In response, Mundelein officials said they’ll speak with concert organizers about making adjustments to lower the impact on the neighborhood.

Changes were made after similar complaints from residents last year, Village Administrator Eric Guenther said, including a new layout for the stage and audience areas to reduce the audio impact on the neighborhood.

Guenther also said calls to the police or fire departments relating to the festival were down this year from last year’s inaugural Miracle in Mundelein show.

Mayor Steve Lentz apologized for the late-night noise Sunday into early Monday, calling it “just ridiculous.”

“That was wrong,” Lentz said.

A representative of Rise’s parent company, Green Thumb Industries, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.