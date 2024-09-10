Palatine Stables advocates concerned over welfare of displaced horses

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Palatine park board President Terry Ruff (center), flanked by Commissioner Joe Petricca (left) and Vice President Jennifer Rogers, listen to public comment during Monday’s park board meeting.

Palatine Park District Board President Terry Ruff defended the district’s treatment and care of horses at Palatine Stables while the district works to find the animals new homes.

But advocates for the stables expressed another view during public comment.

The stables are slated to close Nov. 30.

Sharol Gersic, who opposes closing the stables, voiced concern for the horses who have known the stables as their only home. She said a discussion of rehoming the horses should have been on the agenda.

“Have you given a thought to how those horses will react to a change in environment,” including different people providing them with different care, she asked. “It isn’t like we can explain it to them.”

She said three horses close to retirement would be hardest hit by the change.

“We deny all allegations of abuse,” Ruff said in a prepared statement on behalf of the board at the beginning of the meeting. “These claims are unfounded and only harm our dedicated staff, volunteers and partnering sanctuaries, all of whom are working diligently to ensure a smooth transition for the horses.”

Ruff said some horses have already moved to new homes and are thriving. He said one mother-daughter pair is now at a local sanctuary, “receiving the highest quality care and attention as they start their retirement. All horses and ponies will receive full medical exams, necessary treatments, new turnout blankets and safe transport.”

Another speaker, Jenny Yocum, however, said the three older horses, who are school horses, are not eligible to go to a sanctuary. She said the park district should help pay for their care.

“To just wash your hands of these horses once they leave the property is, yes, animal abuse,” she said.

She is treasurer of a new charity, Equine Guardians, which is dedicated to ensuring the lifelong well-being of school horses displaced from the Palatine Stables.

Sue Gould, the park board commissioner who has consistently opposed the closing of the stables, said she tried to put the stables on the agenda but was blocked.

“Our legacy is tied to the decisions that we make. And I don’t want this to be my legacy. I’m not looking for any kind of heroism award, believe me,” Gould said. “I’m just very sad that it’s come to this in a town that I grew up in and that my family has been in since 1892.”