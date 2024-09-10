Hoffman Estates agrees to maximum price tag of $9.1 million to replace fire station

A rendering of Hoffman Estates' replacement of Fire Station 21 at 225 Flagstaff Lane, immediately east of its predecessor. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates trustees say the replacement cost for Fire Station 21 shouldn’t exceed $9.1 million as work is set to begin.

A formal vote on the price provided by construction management firm Camosy Inc. of Zion still awaits the village board Monday, however. And a permit from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago is also pending.

The approximately 12,000-square-foot structure with three vehicle bays that can be double-stacked is planned to be built immediately east of its aging predecessor at 225 Flagstaff Lane, at the northwest corner of the village’s Chino Park.

A late 2025 completion is anticipated.

The proposed site plan of Hoffman Estates’ new Fire Station 21 in relation to Chino Park and the surrounding neighborhood. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

The station designed by FGM Architects of Oak Brook will include a fitness center and living quarters for up to seven staff members at a time, though only five or six are typically assigned.

The proposed guaranteed maximum price was presented to the village by Camosy after a review of 82 bids opened Aug. 22 for 15 separate aspects of the project ranging from earthwork and site utilities to landscaping.

Deputy Village Manager Dan O’Malley clarified to the board the price includes Camosy’s construction management fee and a contingency fund, but not the architectural contract, furniture and equipment for the new building.

The architectural firm, which began working on the station design in January, previously negotiated its fee at 6.8% of the construction cost.

Hoffman Estates Fire Station 21 at 225 Flagstaff Lane is the first of two fire stations village officials are considering replacing within the next few years. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Though a contingency fund exists to cover some overruns, the guaranteed maximum price doesn’t insure against the additional cost of change orders from unforeseen circumstances during construction, O’Malley said.

Hoffman Estates has issued $9 million in bonds to pay for construction of the station. Trustees earlier approved an increase in ambulance fees to pay off the debt over 20 years.

When the new building is done and firefighters move in, demolition of the old station next door will take place to create a parking lot for first responders’ personal vehicles.