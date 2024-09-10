Barrington swears in new police chief

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com New Barrington police Chief David Daigle has his badge pinned on him by son Danny.

David Daigle was sworn in Monday as Barrington’s new police chief.

It’s a different town but familiar territory for the chief. Prior to taking over the top spot in Barrington, he was at the helm of the Palatine force.

Daigle thanked his “old friends” in Palatine and said hello to his “new friends.”

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Barrington police Chief David Daigle takes his oath of office at Monday’s Barrington village board meeting.

“I can’t wait for the opportunity to work with all of you,” he said.

Trustees were equally eager to work with the new chief.

“We’re lucky to get him and happy he is on board,” Village President Karen Darch said.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing that continued interaction between both our fire and police services,” Trustee Jason Lohmeyer said. “I know that he brings that style that will fit very well and look forward to seeing that camaraderie.”

Daigle’s career in law enforcement began in 1993, when he joined the Palatine police department as a patrol officer. He rose through the ranks and became chief of police in 2019.

“He’s going to be an excellent addition to our senior leadership team,” Village Manager Scott Anderson said.

Daigle replaces John Burke, who left last month to take over the top police post in Lake Forest.

Daigle’s annual salary is $175,000.