New owner of former Jimmy’s in Des Plaines plans to offer ‘upscale brunch’

Chris Haris, a partner with River Rand Development LLC, plans to bring an “upscale brunch concept” similar to his The Brunchery in Chicago. River Rand Development purchased Jimmy’s, 1440 Rand Road, on Aug. 6.

Haris said he has owned the 2,500-square-foot The Brunchery on Clark Street in Lincoln Park for more than six years. He said he'd like the Des Plaines location to be “a replica of what we have in the city.”

“We think that brunch would do really well in Des Plaines,” he added.

Plans for the restaurant have not been formally submitted to the city of Des Plaines. Haris said he is awaiting architectural renderings for the restaurant while also deciding what do with the portion of the 7,000-square-foot building that will not be occupied by the restaurant.

“We're trying to determine what the best use of the space is. We know there's an opportunity for more than one business. It's way too big of a space for our hospitality concept,” he said.

Haris, an attorney with an office in Chicago, said possibilities include a bagel store, bakery or a retail cannabis dispensary.

“I do want to find a good fit if we go retail,” he said. “I would love it to be something that's complimentary. We'll know soon. We're listening to different offers from different companies about what they would put there.”

He hopes to open the new restaurant in the first quarter of 2025, if not sooner.

“It's not lost on us that the first McDonald's ever was right across the street,” Haris said. “We have aspirations of being a franchise-like concept.”

He anticipates turning an existing patio at the former Jimmy's into an enclosed four-season room that would be available for intimate private events.

Haris said his group initially was looking in Chicago's Loop for a second location of The Brunchery, but the Des Plaines site is a “proven location.”

“I really like Des Plaines,” he added. “I can't emphasize that enough.”