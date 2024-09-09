Union says Palatine wrongfully terminated public works employee

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Charles Swanson addresses the Palatine village council Aug. 19. Swanson is fighting his termination as an employee of the village's public works department.

A labor union is urging the village of Palatine to reverse its decision to terminate a public works employee.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, AFL-CIO, announced it has filed a grievance in the termination of Charles Swanson, a seven-year employee.

In a release, the union said the “village’s actions raise questions of workplace fairness and the value shown to employees working at the municipality.”

Swanson suffered a workplace injury that required back surgery in January 2023, the union said.

“Despite this setback, he remained dedicated to his job,” the statement said.

He underwent surgery this year on June 18. The union, which represents most public works employees, said his doctor cleared him to return to work without any restrictions on July 8.

However, union leaders said, the village ordered Swanson to be reexamined by an independent medical consultant who was unfamiliar with his injury, surgery or details of the case. After a brief examination, the examiner determined Swanson could not return to work without certain restrictions.

Swanson received a pre-termination from the public works director, in which, the statement from the union said, “the director accused Mr. Swanson of not being interested in any accommodations before returning to work.’

Union leaders insist Swanson never asked for accommodations because his treating physician authorized a return to work without restrictions.

On Aug. 14, the village held a pre-termination meeting. That was followed by a termination letter from the village Thursday.

The union says Swanson now “faces joblessness following the unfair termination of his employment.”

Swanson and the union’s business agent, Pat Stewart, appeared before the Palatine village council on Aug. 19. Stewart said Swanson has a clean disciplinary record and is well liked by his peers.

“He has been trying to return to work, and all he wants is to go back to work,” Stewart said.

“I do want to return to work. I am fit for duty,” Swanson said. “I have no mobility issues.”

Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said the issue is covered by the union’s contract with the village.

“So we’re going to let that play out,” he said.