Two arrested, charged with 92 counts of animal cruelty after more than 50 dogs abandoned

A man and woman from Huntley are facing a combined 92 counts of animal cruelty following a monthslong investigation that started in July after more than 50 dogs were abandoned in a Belvidere dog park.

Concepcion Rodriguez, 61, and Bruce Walla, 54, both of 10600 Wheatlands Way, were arrested on Friday, Sept. 6.

On July 15, the Boone County sheriff’s office and Boone County Animal Services responded to the Hammertime Unleashed Dog Park in Belvidere after several dogs had been reported abandoned. Animal services captured 54 Maltese mixed-breed dogs.

The dogs were taken to multiple rescue organizations for treatment and to assist with finding foster homes.

The Huntley Police Department and McHenry County Animal Control joined the investigation after Rodriguez and Walla were identified as suspects.

A search warrant executed at their home on July 25 resulted in authorities recovering more animals and the house being deemed uninhabitable. Those animals are receiving medical care at McHenry County Animal Control.

On Friday, Rodriguez and Walla were each charged by the Huntley Police Department with 19 counts of cruelty to animals, Class A misdemeanors, and 19 counts of violation of owner’s duties, Class B misdemeanors. Both were then released.

Rodriguez then was charged with 54 counts of cruelty to animals by the sheriff’s office in Boone County. Rodriguez was being held at Boone County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to contact the Boone County sheriff’s office at (815) 544-2144 or the Huntley Police Department at (847) 515-5311.