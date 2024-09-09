advertisement
Crime

Charges pending after home invasions, standoff in South Barrington

Posted September 09, 2024 3:55 pm
Russell Lissau
 

Charges were pending Monday following a pair of overnight home invasions in South Barrington that led to a standoff with police.

No one was hurt in the confrontation or the preceding break-ins, a spokesman for the village said.

The ordeal began about 12:45 a.m. when residents in the South Barrington Lakes subdivision woke to find a male intruder in their home, according to a news release. An exact address wasn’t disclosed.

The residents confronted the intruder, who ran through the house and climbed out a window, police said. The residents grabbed the intruders’ shirt, but he slipped out of it and fled.

As police searched the area about 2:30 a.m., they heard glass breaking at a nearby house and then saw people running from that home. They told police an intruder was upstairs.

Officers started to enter the house but the intruder yelled that he had a gun and barricaded himself inside, according to police.

Representatives of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System were called in to assist. After more than two hours, the intruder was arrested by members of the emergency response team.

The situation remained under investigation Monday afternoon.

