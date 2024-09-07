Fitzgerald, Loyola rebound in a big way at Glenbard West

Ryan Fitzgerald’s afternoon ended a little earlier than planned – but other than that, Loyola’s senior quarterback couldn’t have scripted a better rebound game.

Fitzgerald, an Iowa recruit, led touchdown drives on Loyola’s first two series before tweaking a hamstring on the third.

The Ramblers didn’t miss a beat with backup Dom Maloney, a sophomore. Maloney threw three touchdowns as Loyola bounced back from a Week 1 loss to roll past Glenbard West 42-7 at Duchon Field.

Loyola, two-time defending Class 8A champion, had its 19-game winning streak snapped in jarring fashion, a 34-7 loss to East St. Louis at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium in Week 1.

But the Ramblers (1-1) put it behind them by scoring touchdowns on their first six possessions. By halftime, they amassed 305 yards for a 28-0 lead.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do,” Fitzgerald said. “Their defense was a lot more static than what we saw last week. We knew who we could attack and who we can read, and I think we executed it well. That’s the type of football we play. Last week was not indicative of who we are. I think this week was.”

It starts with Fitzgerald, who completed all eight of his pass attempts for 168 yards in just a quarter of action. He threw TD passes of 18 yards to Will Carlson and 21 yards to Robert Clingan.

“That was great to see him come back and have success,” Loyola coach Beau Desherow said of Fitzgerald. “He’ll be alright, could have gone back in if needed, but why risk it?”

Glenbard West (0-2), like Loyola, came in off a Week 1 loss, 35-28 to Batavia.

Getting Loyola, coming off a rare loss, was not exactly an ideal scenario for coach Chad Hetlet and the Hilltoppers. Glenbard West’s loss dropped the team to 0-2 for the first time since 2006, the year before Hetlet took over the program.

Glenbard West played without star running back Teyion Oriental, who hurt his right hand on the second-to-last series against Batavia.

JaMarcus Kelly’s 80-yard TD run in the third quarter accounted for Glenbard West’s lone score.

“What are the chances we get them right after they took a beating like that? I knew they were going to be angry,” Hetlet said. “We knew what we were in for. We’re just not at that level right now. We didn’t help ourselves by not playing well, but we’re not at that level.

“Batavia is a very good team, should be one of the best teams in 7A, but you see the gap from 7A to 8A. Loyola is just a different breed. You can eye it on every snap.”

Until Kelly’s TD, Glenbard West’s most productive plays were Mason Ellens’ 94-yard kickoff return and an Ellens’ 35-yard run.

Hurt by penalties, both subsequent Hilltoppers’ possessions came up empty, Donovan Robinson blocking a 27-yard field attempt after the kickoff.

A gauntlet of an early schedule continues for Glenbard West next Friday at Downers Grove North.

“We have to get better everywhere. It starts with our offensive and defensive lines,” Hetlet said. “Our calling card has always been our offensive and defensive lines. We have a sophomore quarterback, trying to give him confidence but give him a chance.

“I thought our kids did fight, but it becomes insurmountable when you’re losing every battle. Try to find a battle you can win and there wasn’t any. Everybody should be saying how good East St. Louis is.”

Maloney, 9 for 14 for 173 yards, threw TD passes of 12 and 41 yards to Brendan Loftus and 32 yards to Drew MacPherson. Luke Foster added a 53-yard TD run.

“Dom, he’s just a sophomore, he has a lot of moxie. We were confident with him going in there for sure. It didn’t change what we wanted to accomplish,” Desherow said. “A game like this is good when you get the opportunity to give experience to the younger guys. It’s very valuable. At some point we’re going to have to rely on them, whether it’s later this season or next year.”